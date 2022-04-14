Sydney producer and artist Romæo recently visited the Live from Happy studios. Travelling solo, she brought her as yet unreleased track Good To Look At. It’s set to appear on her new EP, BEAUTY (which is set for release on April 28).

In recent years, Romæo has made an impact on the local scene with her brooding electronic pop. Good To Look At is a more abrasive production, that leans on industrial and up-tempo drum ‘n’ bass influences.

Addressing the movement of aestheticism in art, its lyrical content is scornful and sardonic — but still crammed with memorable hooks.

Good To Look At was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw and Owen Penglis.