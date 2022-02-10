Stephanie Cherote Performs ‘Faces’ Live at Enmore
Stephanie Cherote has taken an adventurous path through the music industry. Formerly based in Sydney and now in the Northern Rivers region, in between, she had sojourned in the States.
It’s clear from the depth of her lyricism that she’s channelled all that experience into her songwriting. Faces is her latest single and the song she performed at her recent Live at Enmore session.
Cherote’s talent has earned her several accolades and when you hear this rendition of Faces, it’s not hard to see why.
Faces was Mixed and Recorded by Owen Penglis and Daniel Shaw
With just her acoustic guitar and an unforgettable voice, Cherote effortlessly draws listeners into the story of Faces — one that’s tinged with pain, but fearless in its honesty.
Here’s what Stephanie Cherote had to say about Faces:
“It’s definitely a song written in the wake of destruction…just putting yourself back together and putting that time in its place.”
Faces is taken from Stephanie Cherote’s forthcoming debut album, Some Holy Longing, which is slated for release in April.
For more on Stephanie Cherote, follow her on Instagram.