Stephanie Cherote has taken an adventurous path through the music industry. Formerly based in Sydney and now in the Northern Rivers region, in between, she had sojourned in the States.

It’s clear from the depth of her lyricism that she’s channelled all that experience into her songwriting. Faces is her latest single and the song she performed at her recent Live at Enmore session.

Cherote’s talent has earned her several accolades and when you hear this rendition of Faces, it’s not hard to see why.

Faces was Mixed and Recorded by Owen Penglis and Daniel Shaw