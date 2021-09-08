The Buoys (Zoe Catterall) Performs ‘Lie To Me Again’ Live at Enmore
Since emerging in 2016, The Buoys have been a mainstay on Sydney’s indie/alternative scene. With an incredibly strong ear for melody, this is a band that knows how to plant a song in your head and make it stick.
In a special solo session, lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist Zoe Catterall arrived at the Live at Enmore studios. Packing nothing but an acoustic guitar and a cracking new tune, Lie To Me Again, travelling light was no issue for the frontwoman. The newly released single will appear on The Buoys upcoming EP, Unsolicited Advice For Your DIY Disaster, which is set for release on October 13.
Addressing the issue of betrayal, Lie To Me Again is an expression of catharsis that many can relate to. And in the hands of Catterall, this deeply personal reflection is transformed into an anthem.
Lie to Me Again was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw and Owen Penglis
In a style that’s been perfected by The Buoys, this performance of Lie to Me Again was a mixture of emotional peaks and valleys. Front and centre throughout was the voice of Zoe Catterall, delivering a blistering rebuke tempered with vulnerability.
Here’s how she describes the new single:
“It’s a heartbreaker of a song. I wrote it after I found out that my partner, throughout the whole duration of our relationship, was seeing someone else. It’s my big ‘stuff you’ but also big ‘ouch’ and it’s really cathartic to be able to play it.”
Check out the performance below:
The Live at Enmore series is made possible with the help of our tech partner Audio-Technica. Here’s a list of the microphones that were used to capture this incredible performance:
Capturing vocals and guitar at the same time with separation is a challenge. For the voice, we went with the versatile and detailed large-diaphragm condenser: AT4050
For the acoustic guitar, we went with another AT4050 — the anniversary edition ‘Urushi’ model. Both microphones were set to the Figure 8 pattern and carefully positioned to create separation between the two sound sources.