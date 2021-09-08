Since emerging in 2016, The Buoys have been a mainstay on Sydney’s indie/alternative scene. With an incredibly strong ear for melody, this is a band that knows how to plant a song in your head and make it stick.

In a special solo session, lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist Zoe Catterall arrived at the Live at Enmore studios. Packing nothing but an acoustic guitar and a cracking new tune, Lie To Me Again, travelling light was no issue for the frontwoman. The newly released single will appear on The Buoys upcoming EP, Unsolicited Advice For Your DIY Disaster, which is set for release on October 13.

Addressing the issue of betrayal, Lie To Me Again is an expression of catharsis that many can relate to. And in the hands of Catterall, this deeply personal reflection is transformed into an anthem.

Lie to Me Again was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw and Owen Penglis