Canadian band The Dead South swung by our studio Noise Machines for a very special Live from Happy performance of their song ‘Broken Cowboy’ showing off their flavour of ‘Rock band without a drummer, Bluegrass band without a fiddler’.

‘Broken Cowboy’ is from their 2019 album ‘Sugar & Joy’ — which wasn’t supposed to be on the record — but has since become one of their most popular songs. They are currently on a tour around Australia and New Zealand, so we felt very honoured to host the two-time JUNO Award winning, Canadian and USA gold certified band.

Broken Cowboy was Mixed and Recorded by Tim McArtney, Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.

