What can you say about The Lazy Eyes? They joined forces in high school and to say something just ‘clicked’ would be an understatement. In the last couple of years, this quartet has been blowing minds all over the world.

The latest instalment on their psychedelic adventure is Where’s My Brain??? — a six-minute-plus magic carpet ride through savage riffs, floating falsettos, and unstoppable grooves.

The band’s Live at Enmore session saw them cramming in curated pedalboards, vintage mics, and a truckload of headbanging hooks.

Where’s My Brain??? was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw and Radi Safi