The Lazy Eyes Perform ‘Where’s My Brain???’ Live at Enmore
What can you say about The Lazy Eyes? They joined forces in high school and to say something just ‘clicked’ would be an understatement. In the last couple of years, this quartet has been blowing minds all over the world.
The latest instalment on their psychedelic adventure is Where’s My Brain??? — a six-minute-plus magic carpet ride through savage riffs, floating falsettos, and unstoppable grooves.
The band’s Live at Enmore session saw them cramming in curated pedalboards, vintage mics, and a truckload of headbanging hooks.
Where’s My Brain??? was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw and Radi Safi
Admittedly, the band (populated by Harvey Geraghty on lead vocals and guitar, Itay Shachar on guitar and vocals, Leon Karagic on bass, and Noah Martin on drums) wears its retro-psych influences on its collective sleeve. But the energy, flair, and sheer musicality that emanates from the group transforms this sound into something entirely fresh.
“We wrote Where’s My Brain??? about four years ago, but we’re still super excited to have the recording out now,” said Geraghty before the session. “It’s written as just a live jam really, that people can maybe get hurt to. Hopefully not.”
Check out the video below:
To listen to Where’s My Brain??? and other tracks from The Lazy Eyes, or find out where you can catch them live, head over to their website.