Travelling light, with just his trusty acoustic guitar in tow, Zac Gomes gave All For Show a melancholy transformation, bringing the song’s message to the fore.

Here’s how Zac Gomes described the meaning of the single:

“It’s about miscommunication and the problems within that. The song was written six months ago, but it’s only come out a few weeks ago.”

Check out the performance below:

The Live at Enmore series is made possible with the help of our tech partner Audio-Technica. Here’s a list of the microphones that were used to capture this incredible performance:

Live at Enmore Gear List

Capturing vocals and guitar at the same time with separation is a challenge. For the guitar, we went with the versatile and detailed large-diaphragm condenser: AT4050

AUDIO-TECHNICA AT4050

For the vocal, we went with another AT4050 — the anniversary edition ‘Urushi’ model. Both microphones were set to the Figure 8 pattern and carefully positioned to create separation between the two sound sources.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AT4050