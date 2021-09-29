The Shang (Zac Gomes) Performs ‘All For Show’ Live at Enmore
Emerging from the southwest of Sydney, The Shang has built up a solid fan base in just the last couple of years — amassing hundreds of thousands of streams with a sound that encompasses high energy pop-punk, laid back reggae grooves and everything in between.
In a special solo Live at Enmore session, frontman Zac Gomes performed the band’s latest single, All For Show.
And while the original version of All For Show is an up-tempo anthem, Gomes completely reimagined it for his Live at Enmore performance.
Travelling light, with just his trusty acoustic guitar in tow, Zac Gomes gave All For Show a melancholy transformation, bringing the song’s message to the fore.
Here’s how Zac Gomes described the meaning of the single:
“It’s about miscommunication and the problems within that. The song was written six months ago, but it’s only come out a few weeks ago.”
The Live at Enmore series is made possible with the help of our tech partner Audio-Technica. Here’s a list of the microphones that were used to capture this incredible performance:
Capturing vocals and guitar at the same time with separation is a challenge. For the guitar, we went with the versatile and detailed large-diaphragm condenser: AT4050
For the vocal, we went with another AT4050 — the anniversary edition ‘Urushi’ model. Both microphones were set to the Figure 8 pattern and carefully positioned to create separation between the two sound sources.