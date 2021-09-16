The Sunday Estate has been making waves in the Sydney indie scene for the last couple of years. Though still at the beginning of what promises to be an exciting career, the band has a sound that’s mighty: stadium-sized anthems, fizzing with melodic guitars, energetic beats, and emotionally charged vocals from Conor O’Reilly.

For The Sunday Estate’s Live at Enmore session, the frontman was flying solo, but he brought the band’s new single with him, Pray For Rain. The track appears on the band’s freshly minted EP, When You Get Home.

Pray For Rain is an excoriating rebuke of the cynicism and apathy surrounding the climate crisis, especially from the political leadership of the country. But instead of wallowing in despair, it’s ultimately a tale of triumph. O’Reilly’s delivery of that message in this session was full of raw passion.

Pray For Rain was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw and Owen Penglis