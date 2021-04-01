A.GIRL and True Vibenation were the perfect combo for the studio. A.GIRL’s effortless vocal runs were woven into the texture of horns and gritty beats, with True Vibenation backing her in the choruses with soulful harmonies.

“It’s really about valuing a person’s love other all the extra money, clothes, any of that extra bullshit,” said Moody before the session. “It’s a really nice, simple love song.”

Check out the performance below:

Head over to the True Vibenation website and the A.GIRL website to find out more.

The Live at Enmore series is made possible with the help of our tech partner Audio-Technica. Here’s a list of the microphones that were used to capture this incredible performance:

Live at Enmore Gear List

With the guys from True Vibenation backing A.GIRL with lush harmonies, but in the same room, they needed a detailed and consistent microphone, with maximum spill rejection. Enter the AE4100.

The sax sound was crucial in this track. The AT4081 is an excellent ribbon that has the capacity to capture all the nuance and volatility of this unique tone.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AT4081

AUDIO-TECHNICA AE4100

A dynamic isn’t always the first choice for trumpet, but in this case, the Audio-Technica BP40 was just the ticket. Able to cope with the blasts, plus it rejected the rest of the horn section well.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AT-BP40

The lead vocal, provided by A.GIRL, deserved to be captured with the AT4050. It was easily able to replicate all the nuance and dynamics of this incredible performance.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AT4050