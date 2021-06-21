For the second track in Happy Mag’s UMAMI remix compilation, Sydney-based tech house producer Go Freek puts a club-ready spin on Pacific Avenue’s surf rock anthem Easy Love.

The UMAMI compilation is a collection of remixes by contemporary Australian artists and producers. Each artist has chosen a song well outside of their established style to tackle; a process designed to push themselves out of their comfort zone, taking the song to places that are entirely unexpected.

For the compilation’s second remix, Sydney tech house producer Go Freek took on a task he’s never taken on before: remixing surf rock. The track in question was Easy Love from Pacific Avenue, a four-piece based on New South Wales’ southern coast. Go Freek’s take is wildly innovative, picking Easy Love out of its home on sunny Gerringong beach and spitting it into a thumping club dance floor.

“I’ve never really remixed surfy rock before, most of the stuff I get a chance to remix is already dance music. The track’s called Easy Love – when I first heard it, I fell in love with it too. It’s a bit of an anthem.”

Go Freek shot to the top rung of the Australian club ladder with Define, a track he released alongside Dom Dolla in 2015. That track has since been streamed over 40 million times, and in the years since he’s remixed tracks by deadmau5, Choomba, What So Not, and many others alongside a string of successful solo hits.

Pacific Avenue are a band Go Freek met on tour, crossing paths on the local circuit. With their newest single Easy Love doing the rounds amongst triple j’s most played tracks, it was the perfect storm for an UMAMI remix to occur.

Whipping the stems into Ableton Live 11, Go Freek took Easy Love for a ride the boys from Pacific Avenue could never have expected.

“I love the fact that I can make music on my laptop, wherever I am in the world”, Go Freek shared when Happy Mag checked in to document his remix. “I find myself getting anxious if I haven’t been creative – it just fills my soul. Everything could be burning around me, but if I sit there and write something I’m stoked with, I’m the happiest person in the world.”

“Being on a laptop with Ableton, I can do that anytime.”

“Subconsciously I think I’ll end up remixing it to a place where I’ll probably want to place it in my sets, so it’ll be clubby, punchy… probably a bit weird, to be honest.”

Go Freek’s remix of Easy Love is exactly what the doctor ordered, a club-ready take on what was already a stellar track. Given he’s in the middle of an Australian tour supporting his new single Be My Luv (available here), we have hunch you’ll hear Easy Love on the road nice and soon.

Listen to the Go Freek remix of Easy Love below, and stay tuned as Happy Mag reveals the final track from the UMAMI remix compilation in the coming weeks.