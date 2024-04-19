Get swept up in the buttery vocals and laid-back grooves of UMI’s standout track ‘happy im’, performed Live from Happy.

As part of her first-ever Australian visit, LA-based artist UMI delivered a heartfelt rendition of ‘happy im’ Live from Happy studios.

“Ya’ll have been my number one listeners from the very beginning,” she told us of her Australian fans, “I just know there’s a lot of love here.”

With a track like ‘happy im’, it’s easy to see how this loyal following has grown.

Lifted from UMI’s new EP ‘talking to the wind’, the laid-back R&b groover brims with layered acoustic guitars and lo-fi drums, with a heartfelt message to accompany all its sonic warmth.

“When I wrote ‘happy im’, I was very confused about love and happiness,” UMI says, “and how to not overthink being happy.”

It’s one of multiple diaristic entries to appear on ‘talking to the wind’, a project which UMI says is about “different areas of my life that I’ve come to peace with.”

Tracks like ‘happy im’ are only just the beginning, as UMI reveals she’s working on her next album this year. As for what we can expect from the project, the singer says: “this is me, this is where I’m at.”

