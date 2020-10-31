Revealing the Needle In The Hay prize pool is one of the highlights of each year’s competition, and in 2020 we’re psyched to say it’s bigger than ever. With over $27,000 in prizes up for grabs, Needle In The Hay has never been this massive.

As usual, the backbone of the Grand Prize is the winning single pressed to vinyl by Zenith Records, and this year it’ll be bolstered by prizes from JMC Academy, Spinnup, Zippo, ujam, and Baby Audio. Whoever wins Needle In The Hay 2020 will have everything they need to give their track a huge shot in the arm, plus they’ll have a few new tools to utilise on any projects to come.

Runners up are just as lucky, with everything from a $2,000+ Audio-Technica Australia Prize Pack to a $2,000 Turramurra Music voucher plus additional software prizes from ujam and Baby Audio on offer.

Check out the full list of 2020 Needle In The Hay prizes below.