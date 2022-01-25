Happy’s Best New Books (24th January – 30th January)

Michael Schur – How to Be Perfect

If you like your book titles provocative and your wisdom delivered with a dollop of laughter, Michael Schur’s How to Be Perfect is a no-brainer. The showrunner for the critically acclaimed and hilarious The Good Place and writer on The Office has crammed all he’s learned about being a top bloke within the covers of this book. Together with Professor Todd May, he’s examined ethical quandaries from a variety of perspectives to explain whether or not it really is okay to tell your friend that you like her ugly shirt, or help you navigate that morally questionable, yet delicious sandwich.