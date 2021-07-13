Anthony Mullins – Beyond the Hero’s Journey

Even those outside of the filmmaking business are aware of ‘the hero’s journey’ story format: take a hero, send them on a journey. Bada bing, bada boom. Of course, if you’re interested in creating rich and evolving story arcs, you might need some guidance in avoiding that particular trope. Referencing a host of examples that think outside the square, Anthony Mullins’ (a BAFTA award-winning screenwriter) book takes you through the ins and outs of contemporary screenwriting, exploding more than a few myths along the way.

8.5