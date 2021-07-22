Jennifer Otter Bickerdike – You Are Beautiful and You Are Alone

Nico has often been misconstrued, written off as simply a ‘muse’ for the male artistic visionaries in her sphere. This new comprehensive biography skewers the lazy labelling and presents Nico as an artist in all her complexity. Already lauded by contemporaries like Iggy Pop, You Are Beautiful and You Are Alone is a masterful account of Nico’s artistry and ongoing influence.

9.1