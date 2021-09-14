Happy’s Best New Books (13th September – 19th September)

Gabrielle Chan – Why You Should Give a F*ck About Farming

Farming is an industry connected to everything that we consume. And in Australia — a country especially prone to extremes in weather variations — we should be doubly aware of the fragility of the environment and proactively planning for the future. Instead, as Gabrielle Chan points out, we’ve become increasingly detached from the realities of farming and its centrality to our existence. This book will shake you out of your complacency.

9.3