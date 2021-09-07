Happy’s Best New Books (6th September – 12th September)

Sally Rooney – Beautiful World, Where Are You

‘Highly anticipated’ has never been more of an understatement. In some ways, Beautiful World, Where Are You traverses familiar Sally Rooney terrain, but of course, the added unignorable dimension in the new tale is the celebrity status of the author herself. But readers will be thankful — the style, the innate virtuosic ear for dialogue, the sexual frisson that continually bubbles between characters (in this case, two couples), as well as the backdrop of broader political tensions which are hallmarks of Rooney’s writing — are all alive in this book.

9.1