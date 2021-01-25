‘Normal People’ author Sally Rooney is dropping her next novel in September

Get your tissue boxes at the ready, Normal People author Sally Rooney is releasing a new novel in 2021 and the synopsis is already breaking our hearts.

For those who wept for days (including myself!) at her painfully realistic portrait of modern love with Normal People, Sally Rooney will be releasing a new novel in September.

Entitled Beautiful World, Where Are You, the synopsis describes a story that’s become characteristic of Rooney’s style – a modern Irish love story that deals with the entanglement of love, sex, and friendship.

The novel is described as telling the tale of “Alice, Felix, Eileen and Simon [who] are still young – but life is catching up with them. They desire each other, they delude each other, they get together, they break apart.”

ready for Sally Rooney to make me cry so much I give myself a three day headache again https://t.co/OXwysA3Sg5 — kelsey barnes (@kelseyjbarnes) January 12, 2021

Rooney stunned the literary scene with her debut novel Conversations with Friends. Following the incredible success of both the original novel and the subsequent TV adaptation of Normal People – her second novel – it was revealed that Conversations with Friends also be adapted for television by Hulu.

I’ve just now had a tiny lil cry at the end of Rooney’s first novel, Conversations with Friends. So, so beautiful, tough, perceptive, lucid, illuminating – two brilliant books. — Dominic Nozahic (@domnozahic) January 12, 2019

Having been anointed the honour of the “first great millennial novelist,” Sally Rooney’s work deals with poignant ideas of love, sex, and relationships in the formative years of modern adulthood, with all her fictional twentysomethings coming to terms with the concept of intimacy and “the ways in which [people] construct [each other].”