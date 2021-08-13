happy mag triangle

Jungle Loving In Stereo

Three years after the release of their second album, For Evercomes Jungle’s Loving In Stereo – fourteen tracks of bursting serotonin and colour. After deciding to move from the commercial pressures of the music industry, producers Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland piece together a fearless stained glass of neo-soul and groove under their own label, painting the album on pure instinct and imagination. Jungle bleeds beyond the lines of genre, as the duo spark a cathartic sound of running forward, and not looking back.

9.7

JUNGLE
LOVING IN STEREO

Polish Club Now We’re Cookin’

It’s rare for a rock band to be not only self-aware of its artistic position, but also strives to cut out the excess. It’s this ethos that’s embedded in Polish Club’s new studio album, Now We’re Cookin’. A precise, fully-formed project that ‘trims the fat’, and replaces it with instantly enjoyable Polish Club-essence – or in their own words, a “lean, mean, shitty rock machine.”

8.9

POLISH CLUB
NOW WE’RE COOKIN’

The Killers – Pressure Machine

The Killers’ second studio album in less than a year, Pressure Machine, is a personalised record that’s the evident result of lockdown delerium, and reflection. Centring upon frontman Brandon Flowers’ hometown of Nephi, Utah – a place where he spent his childhood and teenage years – Pressure Machine is equal parts wounded and evoking. An exercise in sonic storytelling, of every kind.

7.8

THE KILLERS
PRESSURE MACHINE

Flight Facilities – Move (feat. DRAMA)

It’s still mind-boggling how Flight Facilities, manage to send you on a cosmic, sonic journey, while pushing the envelope further each time. While Move (feat. Drama) pays homage to 1980s Chicago house, there’s something nuanced hidden in every corner. Underneath the rolling piano progressions, 909 beats, and Drama’s slippery vocals, there’s a sense of futurism that can’t quite be pinned down.

8.2

FLIGHT FACILITIES
MOVE (FEAT. DRAMA)

Still Woozy – If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is

Despite a whirlwind of successful singles and the occasional EP, Woozy still hadn’t released a body of work that allowed him to refine, focus, and enhance his abilities as a singer, songwriter, and producer, until now. His first LP, If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is, stands testament to an artist who’s condensed his many facets into an album that truly lives in its own world.

7.3

STILL WOOZY
IF THIS ISN’T NICE, I DON’T KNOW WHAT IS

