Blossoms brought their signature indie-pop magic to Australia as special guests of alt-rock legends Kasabian.

During their stint down under, the band swung by Happy Mag for an intimate live session, delivering a killer rendition of their track Gary – a standout from their latest album of the same name.

Charismatic as ever, frontman Tom Ogden introduced the track with a story that could only come from the quirky, eccentric world of Blossoms. “The song is based on a true story I heard on the radio last year—Gary, the 8-foot fiberglass gorilla, was stolen from Reynard Garden in Carluke, Scotland,” he said. The band’s performance reflected their indie rock roots, fusing catchy, funky hooks with Ogden’s magnetic stage presence.

With a career that’s seen them sell over 100,000 tickets this year and release five studio albums (four of which hit Number 1 on the UK charts), Blossoms continue to prove why they’re one of the UK’s finest indie exports. Their catalogue includes fan favourites like Charlemagne, There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls), Your Girlfriend, and How Long Will It Last?. Their debut album, Blossoms, earned them a BRIT Award and multiple Mercury Prize nominations, setting the stage for their continued success.

Big thanks to String Joy and Pig Hog Cables for making this live session happen.