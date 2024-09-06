In a stripped-back solo session at Happy Mag’s Noise Machines studio, Georgia Lines proved why she’s one of the most exciting new voices in music.

The New Zealand-born singer-songwriter performed a haunting rendition of “Grow Old Without You”, a track from her debut record “The Rose of Jericho”.

Lines’ debut is a deeply personal and emotional journey, but don’t expect her to explain what it’s all about. In a refreshing change from the usual artist spiel, Lines is keeping quiet about her song’s meanings, instead letting the listener interpret them as they see fit.

So, what did inspire “The Rose of Jericho”? Lines cites old Disney movies and the resilient Rose of Jericho flower, which can survive dehydration and revive when watered. It’s a potent symbol for Lines’ own journey of self-discovery and growth.

“The Rose of Jericho” is a stunningly assured debut, with Lines’ emotional intensity and vulnerability shining through on every track. It’s a record that defies easy categorization, and Lines wouldn’t have it any other way.

Georgia Lines is a talent to watch, and “The Rose of Jericho” is just the beginning. Don’t miss out on this rising star.

