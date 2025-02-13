[gtranslate]

headphone month at happy mag - reviews 2025

Whether you’re zoning out on your commute or fine-tuning mixes, the right headphones make all the difference

In part two of our deep dive, we’re back with more real-world tests, head-to-head battles, and no-nonsense breakdowns of the best cans on the market.

From industry heavyweights to sleeper hits, we’re cutting through the noise to help you find your perfect match. Dive into our latest reviews for Headphone Month below—because your ears deserve the best.

Bowers & Wilkins – Px8

The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 headphones are all about style, luxury, and top-tier sound on the go. From the moment you pick them up, you can tell they’re premium—the aluminum frame, plush leather earcups, and refined design make them feel like the Ferrari of wireless headphones. They’re built to impress, both visually and sonically.

Sound quality? Absolutely stellar. The Px8 delivers a beautifully detailed and balanced sound, with tight, controlled bass and rich mids. Whether you’re listening to jazz, electronic, or a full orchestra, the Px8 handles it all with finesse.

Active noise cancellation (ANC) is incredible, blocking out a good chunk of background noise and helping the bass and mids really shine through. It’s certainly one of the best ANC headphones on the market, stopping that mid and high background hum like a brick wall. The transparency mode is also impressive, letting in external sounds naturally when you need to be aware of your surroundings.

Comfort is great for a premium headphone, though the fit is a little firm, it’s probably to help with passive isolation.

Battery life is excellent at around 30 hours, and the quick-charge feature gives you several more hours of playtime in just 15 minutes. Connectivity is rock-solid with aptX Adaptive and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring high-quality wireless audio with minimal lag.

Overall, the Px8 is a great choice for those who want audiophile-grade sound in a luxurious wireless package. If you value both sound quality and aesthetics, these headphones will make every listening session feel special.

Beyerdynamic- DT 1990 Pro MkII

The Beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro MkII is the long-awaited refresh of the legendary DT 1990 Pro, a staple in mixing studios across the world. With updated tuning and new features, does the MkII live up to its predecessor’s reputation?

Beyerdynamic stays true to its roots with a tank-like build—solid metal ear cups, a reinforced headband, and plush velour earpads. The MkII remains incredibly durable yet comfortable for long sessions. It weighs 370g, but thanks to the balanced clamp force and soft padding, it sits snugly without excessive pressure. The detachable mini-XLR cable is a nice touch, ensuring longevity and easy replacement.

Now with a 30ohm impedance, compared to the original DT 1990 Pro’s 250 ohms, they’re now easier than ever to drive and can be used with a whole host of home equipment. 

The DT 1990 Pro MkII refines the already stellar sound signature of the original, improving both neutrality and musicality. The bass is tight and well-controlled, with a slight sub-bass lift for added depth. The mids remain clear and natural, making vocals and instruments shine without any artificial warmth. The treble, historically a Beyerdynamic talking point, is now smoother, less fatiguing, but still highly detailed.

For mixing, mastering, and high-fidelity listening, you can not go wrong with the DT 1990 Pro MkII, balancing precision, power, and comfort. The refined tuning makes it an excellent tool for professionals and audiophiles alike, offering crystal-clear detail and an immersive soundstage. If you want accuracy without harshness, this is one of the best open-back studio headphones on the market.

 

Neumann – NDH 30

The Neumann NDH 30s are a premium open-back studio headphone designed for critical listening, mixing, and mastering. Neumann, famous for their legendary microphones, has made waves in the last 15 years with their studio monitors, and now they’re bringing that expertise to headphones.

The build is robust yet elegant, with an aluminum construction that feels both durable and lightweight. The memory foam earpads and padded headband ensure long listening sessions remain comfortable. You’re getting a seriously premium product with the NDH 30s. The only oddity is the detachable cable falls on the right ear up, as opposed to the usual left side entry – I’ve caught myself putting these on the wrong way round more times than I care to admit!

Sound quality is where the NDH 30 shines. The tuning is incredibly neutral and transparent, designed to mimic the flat response of Neumann’s KH line of studio monitors. The bass is tight and controlled, never overpowering, but with enough depth for accurate low-end representation. The mids are clear and uncolored, ensuring vocals and instruments sound exactly as intended. The treble is detailed but never harsh, offering superb resolution without fatigue. The soundstage is expansive and natural, with excellent imaging that makes positioning in a mix effortless.

For studio professionals and audiophiles who crave accuracy, the NDH 30 is an exceptional choice. It delivers a true-to-source sound, making it a reliable tool for mixing, mastering, and reference listening. Neumann truly have crafted a headphone that is worthy of it’s name.

 

OLLO – X1

OLLO X1 is a dynamic headphone built for mixing, mastering, and studio work. With real wood earcups and individually calibrated tuning, OLLO promises “Perfect Tuning.” and honestly, it delivers on that promise.

OLLO sticks to its signature sturdy wooden ear cups, a steel headband, and a user-serviceable design with the X1. Coming in at 390g, they’re solid but not overly heavy. With a real soft and cushioned suspended headband these never feel like a chore to wear at all. The clamping force is strong, giving a secure fit. Though open-back, they provide a good amount of passive isolation, which caught me by surprise. The earcups swivel in all directions for comfort and a consistent seal. 

The X1 also comes with a calibration plugin to compliment the headphones in the digital world. Each unit comes with its own personalised calibration file provided by OLLO which you can download on their website using the headphone’s serial number. You can then import the file into the USC-II calibration software for optimal calibration based on your specific pair of headphones. Pretty neat and goes a step above using traditional generalised calibration software such as Sonarwork’s  SoundID Reference. 

Don’t let the inclusion of calibration software make you think these headphones aren’t up to scratch straight out of the box. True to OLLO’s claim, X1 is one of the flattest, most transparent headphones I’ve heard. The bass extends deep but stays neutral, never overpowering the rest of the frequencies. Mids are crystal-clear, presenting vocals and instruments with precision. The treble is well-balanced, sharp when needed, smooth otherwise. The overall sound is brutally honest, exposing every detail, good or bad. The dynamics are excellent, making music feel alive, and the soundstage is noticeably wider than previous OLLO models.

Overall the X1 is a top-tier studio headphone—highly detailed, ultra-reliable, and built to last. If you want to hear your music exactly as it is, X1 is a fantastic investment.

Sennheiser – HD 490 PRO

The Sennheiser HD 490 PRO headphones are a fantastic choice for audio pros and serious music lovers. At just 260 grams, they’re lightweight but feel solid, with a durable metal headband and ear cups that swivel a full 180 degrees – no awkward pressure points here!

The thing that makes these headphones so interesting is that they’re essentially two headphones in one. With interchangeable ear pads, the ‘Producing’ pads (soft black velvet-like material) and ‘Mixing’ pads (a rougher, gray fabric), can be swapped depending on whether you want a warmer, fuller sound or something tighter and more precise. 

Sound-wise, these deliver clean, well-balanced bass. The mids are natural and detailed, making vocals sound lifelike, while the treble is crisp without any annoying harshness. The open-back design adds to the magic, giving a spacious, airy soundstage that makes everything feel more immersive.

Comfort-wise, the HD 490 Pros are an actual dream. They fit snugly without squeezing your head, the headband features two soft pads which reduce any strain on the top of your head. With the addition of the swappable ear pads, both pads are extremely comfortable but the edge definitely goes to the ‘Producing’ pads with their soft velvet-like material.

Overall, the HD 490 PRO nails the sweet spot between comfort, versatility, and stellar sound quality. Whether you’re mixing tracks, producing music, or just kicking back with your favorite album, they’re one of the best open backs you can get at any price range.

 

