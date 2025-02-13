Beyerdynamic- DT 1990 Pro MkII
The Beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro MkII is the long-awaited refresh of the legendary DT 1990 Pro, a staple in mixing studios across the world. With updated tuning and new features, does the MkII live up to its predecessor’s reputation?
Beyerdynamic stays true to its roots with a tank-like build—solid metal ear cups, a reinforced headband, and plush velour earpads. The MkII remains incredibly durable yet comfortable for long sessions. It weighs 370g, but thanks to the balanced clamp force and soft padding, it sits snugly without excessive pressure. The detachable mini-XLR cable is a nice touch, ensuring longevity and easy replacement.
Now with a 30ohm impedance, compared to the original DT 1990 Pro’s 250 ohms, they’re now easier than ever to drive and can be used with a whole host of home equipment.
The DT 1990 Pro MkII refines the already stellar sound signature of the original, improving both neutrality and musicality. The bass is tight and well-controlled, with a slight sub-bass lift for added depth. The mids remain clear and natural, making vocals and instruments shine without any artificial warmth. The treble, historically a Beyerdynamic talking point, is now smoother, less fatiguing, but still highly detailed.
For mixing, mastering, and high-fidelity listening, you can not go wrong with the DT 1990 Pro MkII, balancing precision, power, and comfort. The refined tuning makes it an excellent tool for professionals and audiophiles alike, offering crystal-clear detail and an immersive soundstage. If you want accuracy without harshness, this is one of the best open-back studio headphones on the market.
