We sat down with Cindy Vogels, the Aussie fashion designer behind Lady Gaga, Dune Rats, and Jaguar Jonze.

When Cindy Vogels first started designing hats for Lady Gaga’s 2013 Cheek to Cheek tour, she probably didn’t realize she was kickstarting a career that would see her dressing some of the biggest names in music.

The Gympie-based designer, who launched her label Racy&Lucky that same year, has since become a go-to for musicians looking for unique and stylish looks.

With a client list that includes Regurgitator, Jaguar Jonze, Emily Wurramara, Flowerkid, Dune Rats, and international acts like James Taylor and 50 Cent, Cindy has cemented her place in the Australian fashion scene.

And as she celebrates her 50th birthday and the 10-year anniversary of her “Gaga moment,” she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

In this exclusive interview, Cindy shares her journey, the challenges of starting a creative business in a small town, and her passion for dressing the music.

