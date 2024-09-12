We chat with the one and only Olympic boxer, author, and all-around rare individual, Harry Garside

Harry Garside dropped by Happy Mag’s studio recently, and we were quickly struck by his warmth, curiosity, and genuine nature.

As an Olympian and now author, Harry’s passion and openness are truly inspiring. His new book, The Good Fight, offers a candid look at his journey, filled with valuable life lessons and insights.

During our chat, Harry spoke about his experiences with wit and wisdom, touching on masculinity, resilience, and personal growth. He opened up about the challenges he’s faced both in and out of the ring, and how these moments of self-discovery have shaped him. The Good Fight is packed with personal stories that remind us resilience isn’t just about bouncing back, but coming back even stronger.

Harry’s down-to-earth approach and thoughtful reflections make him a rare voice in today’s world. His book is sure to resonate with readers looking for inspiration and perspective.

