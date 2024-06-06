Ricky Montgomery dropped into Happy Mag on his sold-out Australian tour, and it was a total vibe

This visit marks a significant milestone—it’s his first time headlining Down Under, and he brings with him the buzz of his recently released deluxe edition of Rick(y).

His introspective, funny, and hella sweet personality shone through, and he pretty much ended up collecting fans everywhere he went.

Montgomery’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. With over 2 billion streams and 8.3 billion views on TikTok, his introspective and witty alt-pop has struck a chord globally. The deluxe version of Rick(y) features nine additional tracks, including fresh tunes like “Here Comes The Moon,” “Penny Come Home,” and “Same Shit (Interlude),” alongside hits like “Talk To You,” “Sorry For Me,” “Settle Down,” “It’s Ok To Cry,” “Reptilia,” and “Unknown Phantom.”

In our exclusive interview, Ricky offered insightful details about the inspiration behind the new album. He showcased a depth that seamlessly blends upbeat melodies with emotional vulnerability. His ability to connect with his audience is undeniable.

His major label debut, “Rick,” garnered praise from critics and fans alike, with Billboard noting, “The listener can’t help but be drawn to Montgomery.”

At his core, Ricky Montgomery offers his most authentic self through his music – a journey exploring life’s joys and struggles with honesty and artistry. He undeniably delivers.

With his devoted fanbase and significant presence on TikTok, Ricky Montgomery continues to be a driving force in the alt-pop scene.

Check out our full interview

