Jet City Sports Club Performs ‘Redfern Station’ Live at Enmore
Jet City Sports Club is a band that’s fresh to the Sydney scene, emerging with a sound that embodies the location: jangly guitars, powerful melodies, with just enough grit.
Their brand new and as yet unreleased track Redfern Station captures a moment in time, a dreaminess, and a longing.
For the band’s debut Live at Enmore session, they brought effervescent energy to the track. From its sparse opening to its dramatic coda, the span of Redfern Station is connected by a melody you won’t be able to shake.
Redfern Station was Mixed and Recorded by Owen Penglis and Radi Safi
Wearing ’90s alt-rock influences proudly on their sleeve, the band is fronted by the powerful voice of Lilla Obradovic, with Jack O’Connor on guitar, Seb de Haas on bass and Dominic Maher on the drums.
Here’s what Obradovic had to say about Redfern Station before hitting record:
“Jack and I wrote the song in July 2020… We were at Redfern, the sun was setting and he looked out and said, ‘I’ve always liked the way the sun sets over Redfern Station’, then we went home and wrote a song about it.”
Check out the video below:
To find out more about Jet City Sports Club, follow them on Facebook and listen to them on Spotify.