Jet City Sports Club is a band that’s fresh to the Sydney scene, emerging with a sound that embodies the location: jangly guitars, powerful melodies, with just enough grit.

Their brand new and as yet unreleased track Redfern Station captures a moment in time, a dreaminess, and a longing.

For the band’s debut Live at Enmore session, they brought effervescent energy to the track. From its sparse opening to its dramatic coda, the span of Redfern Station is connected by a melody you won’t be able to shake.

Redfern Station was Mixed and Recorded by Owen Penglis and Radi Safi