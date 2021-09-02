Behind the kit and the lead vocal microphone, with a keyboard to his side, Lochie Earl did it all with ease in an electrifying display. Here’s what the artist had to say about Turn:

“It’s a song I wrote as I was talking to my dad about the decision to move to New York…I’m like, ‘am I gonna change everything to do that?’ Then I was like, ‘yeah, that’s the right thing. I should’ve done that years ago.'”

The Live at Enmore series is made possible with the help of our tech partner Audio-Technica. Here’s a list of the microphones that were used to capture this incredible performance:

Live at Enmore Gear List

For dynamic vocal performances, you need a great dynamic mic. Enter the AE4100.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AE4100

The AT4081 is a high-quality ribbon mic that is a perfect stereo pair for drum overheads.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AT4081

The BP40 is one of the most versatile dynamics in Audio-Technica’s arsenal. This time, it found on the snare.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AT-BP40

This little gem of a hypercardioid dynamic is perfect for getting into any tight space in the studio. This time, it could be found on the guitar cabinets.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AE2300

The ATM230 is a small and easily positionable dynamic that’s perfect for getting up close to the rack and floor toms.

AUDIO-TECHNICA ATM230

The ATM250 is a hypercardioid dynamic that can take a lot of punishment. It looks like a grenade and it’s just as tough — perfect for capturing the inside of a kick drum.

AUDIO-TECHNICA ATM250