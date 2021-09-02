Lochie Earl Performs ‘Turn’ Live at Enmore
In his Live at Enmore session, Lochie Earl dished up a solo performance like no other. When he’s not behind the kit for a multitude of other bands, or pulling off incredible feats of busking, he’s crafting a sound that’s uniquely his own, turning expertly to any number of instruments.
For this particular session, he brought his new single Turn along. Filled with Earl’s trademark psychedelic colours, this track is a true feast for the senses.
Turn is inspired by following artistic dreams. And in keeping with the song’s philosophy, Earl brought a wealth of talent and soul to his performance.
Turn was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw, Radi Safi, and Owen Penglis
Behind the kit and the lead vocal microphone, with a keyboard to his side, Lochie Earl did it all with ease in an electrifying display. Here’s what the artist had to say about Turn:
“It’s a song I wrote as I was talking to my dad about the decision to move to New York…I’m like, ‘am I gonna change everything to do that?’ Then I was like, ‘yeah, that’s the right thing. I should’ve done that years ago.'”
Check out the video below:
For all the news on Lochie Earl, follow him on Instagram.
The Live at Enmore series is made possible with the help of our tech partner Audio-Technica. Here’s a list of the microphones that were used to capture this incredible performance:
For dynamic vocal performances, you need a great dynamic mic. Enter the AE4100.
The AT4081 is a high-quality ribbon mic that is a perfect stereo pair for drum overheads.
The BP40 is one of the most versatile dynamics in Audio-Technica’s arsenal. This time, it found on the snare.
This little gem of a hypercardioid dynamic is perfect for getting into any tight space in the studio. This time, it could be found on the guitar cabinets.
The ATM230 is a small and easily positionable dynamic that’s perfect for getting up close to the rack and floor toms.
The ATM250 is a hypercardioid dynamic that can take a lot of punishment. It looks like a grenade and it’s just as tough — perfect for capturing the inside of a kick drum.