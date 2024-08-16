Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist MYMA recently stopped by Happy Mag for a Live from Happy session, where she delivered a stunning rendition of her latest track, “Coming Down.”

MYMA’s is a pop purist through and through, her music is timeless, drenched in nostalgia, and always true to herself.

“Coming Down” dives into the frustration of being surrounded by people who think they know what’s best for you when all you really want is to say, “Leave me alone. I just want to write music and release it on my terms.”

MYMA’s best friends and bandmates play a massive role in her life, and she feels blessed to have her crew by her side. And honestly, we feel the same way!

