Half of the ONE OFF TRACKS co-founders, Jannah Beth and Carolina De La Piedra, swing by Happy amid the sophomore edition of their pioneering music initiative.

While it might currently stand as a pioneering initiative set to reshape the Australian music industry, ONE OFF TRAKS emerged from humble beginnings.

Jannah Beth, Carolina De La Piedra (AKA Carolina Gasolina), Minori Ueda and Nazlican Eren met through working in the industry, including at Australian hip-hop label, Elefant Traks.

They launched ONE OFF TRAKS last year, followed by its first ever songwriting camp which generated a response “we did not expect,” Jannah says — but such fanfare was perhaps to be expected.

The songwriting project, which provides emerging female, non-binary, and trans artists with the resources needed to pursue their craft, started as “just as an idea between four friends”, Jannah tells us.

The one-of-a-kind songwriting workshop, this year held on Gadigal land in the inner west from April 9 to April 12, assembles a network of budding creatives, with sessions guided by industry leaders.

The project became so popular that ONE OFF TRAKS expanded the 2024 camp, accepting applicants from all over Australia and broadening its goal of opening doors for female, non-binary and trans stars.

Handpicked from over 250 applicants, this years ONE OFF TRAKS cohort includes POOKIE and Jamaica Moana, who will be guided by distinguished leaders like Milan Ring, Lucy Blomkamp, and Maribelle Añes.

“It was like a school camp where you don’t want to leave”, Carolina tells us of the songwriting camp’s inaugural run last year – “It was so magical.”

It’s a kind of magic that feels fitting for the country’s first-ever all women and non-binary writing camp, and one that naturally emerges when you “make space for [non-male artists] in this male-dominated industry”, Carolina says.

“We are so, so happy to be working on this”, Jannah adds. “This is our baby.”

