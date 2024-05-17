Newcastle’s RAAVE TAPES dropped in for a Live From Happy session, to perform a stripped-down version of “I Just Wanna Be Alone,” a highlight from their debut LP set to release on May 24th. This intimate rendition of “I Just Wanna Be Alone” recorded at our very Noise Machines emphasises the song’s themes of self-discovery and contentment with solitude, offering a contrast to their usual high-energy style.

Their self titled album, produced by longtime collaborator Fletcher Matthews, showcases the band’s hard work and artistic growth, promising an exciting new direction.

Even while focusing on the album, RAAVE TAPES have remained active on stage, performing at major festivals like BIGSOUND, SXSW, and Laneway, and sharing the stage with acts like Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and These New South Whales, strengthening their live performance reputation.

With previous singles gaining radio traction and a growing fanbase, 2024 looks to be a breakout year for RAAVE TAPES. Don’t miss their debut LP and watch this impressive live performance above!

