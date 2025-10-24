Roswell Pro Audio Cab Mic Review

The Roswell Pro Audio Cab Mic is built for one purpose — to capture the sound of a guitar amp in all its gritty, dynamic glory. But unlike most “cab” mics that exist to complement an SM57, the Cab Mic was designed to stand on its own. It’s not a sidekick — it’s the main act.

Every Roswell microphone is hand-assembled and tested in Sonoma County, California, and the Cab Mic continues that tradition of boutique precision. It’s available in both a standard black finish and a rotating selection of Custom Shop colours and grilles, giving each mic a unique visual personality — especially for artists and creators shooting video content.

Physically, the Cab Mic looks robust, compact, and unmistakably Roswell. The design is clean but functional, built from solid metal components that can take the daily knocks of studio life. There’s a confidence to its build — the kind of mic you can set up in front of a blaring amp and know it’s going to perform perfectly, take after take.

This is where the Cab Mic gets interesting. It’s a condenser microphone voiced intentionally dark, much like a ribbon, but with the speed, output, and detail of a modern condenser. The result is a tone that feels rich and natural straight from the source — plenty of low end, smooth midrange, and a controlled top that flatters even the most aggressive guitar tones.

You don’t need to shove it against the grille cloth or worry about proximity effect. Roswell recommends starting at the centre of the dust cap, much like you would with a ribbon, to find that balance between definition and warmth. It’s not about scooping highs or boosting presence — the Cab Mic is voiced to sound finished right where you place it.

While it was designed primarily for electric guitar cabinets, it’s versatile enough for other low-to-midrange instruments — bass amps, baritone guitars, even floor toms. In all cases, the tone remains full, dark, and musical.

Features at a Glance

✨ Key features:

Condenser microphone voiced for guitar cabs

Dark, ribbon-like tone with smooth low end

Optimised for use at the dust cap centre

High headroom, low noise

Custom Shop finishes and taller grille options

Hand-built in Sonoma County, California

In practice, the Cab Mic feels refreshingly simple. It doesn’t demand a complex signal chain or delicate mic placement — just put it where it sounds good and hit record. It pairs beautifully with brighter mics for a blended tone, or stands confidently on its own when you want a thicker, vintage-inspired sound.

Because it doesn’t require the classic “SM57 companion” approach, it challenges one of the longest-standing habits in guitar recording. The Cab Mic was designed to replace that pairing — not to mimic it. It’s a statement mic for engineers who already know what they want: a full, smooth capture without hype or harshness.

For our Mic Month demo, we ran the Cab Mic through the same setup we used for every other mic — same song, same players, same angle — to keep comparisons honest and consistent. And while it was built with guitar cabs in mind, it surprised us with how well it handled vocals, acoustic guitar, and a reamped bass line.

On vocals, it brought a vintage, smoky character that felt unique among the lineup. On acoustic guitar, it softened transients while keeping body intact. And on bass amp, it had real depth — tight, warm, and rounded without excessive boom.

It proved what Roswell claimed from the start: this isn’t a “cab-only” mic. It’s a purpose-built condenser that just happens to excel at anything with tone and texture.

The Roswell Pro Audio Cab Mic redefines what a guitar cabinet mic can be. It’s bold, confident, and proudly different — designed not to imitate, but to innovate.

With its dark ribbon-style voicing, clean condenser performance, and boutique build quality, it delivers a sound that’s both classic and fresh. For anyone tired of stacking the same old dynamic-and-ribbon combo, the Cab Mic offers a beautifully balanced alternative that just works.

Hand-built, sonically unique, and visually distinctive, the Cab Mic isn’t another “me too” release — it’s a love letter to tone, reimagined for modern recording.

Check out the raw stems below: