‘Sadie and Maud’ by Gwendolyn Brooks

When Sadie said her last so-long

Her girls struck out from home.

(Sadie had left as heritage

Her fine-tooth comb.)

Maud, who went to college,

Is a thin brown mouse.

She is living all alone

In this old house.

Gwendolyn Brooks, “Sadie and Maud” from Selected Poems. Source: Selected Poems (Harper & Row, 1963)

Gwendolyn Brooks (1917 – 2000) was a celebrated American poet who has held the honour of being the first Black author to win the Pulitzer Prize. One of the most widely read poets of the 20th century, her work was often imbued with ideas of racial inequality and social justice.