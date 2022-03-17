‘Sadie and Maud’ by Gwendolyn Brooks

Maud went to college.
Sadie stayed at home.
Sadie scraped life
With a fine-tooth comb.
She didn’t leave a tangle in.
Her comb found every strand.
Sadie was one of the livingest chits
In all the land.
Sadie bore two babies
Under her maiden name.
Maud and Ma and Papa
Nearly died of shame.
When Sadie said her last so-long
Her girls struck out from home.
(Sadie had left as heritage
Her fine-tooth comb.)
Maud, who went to college,
Is a thin brown mouse.
She is living all alone
In this old house.
Gwendolyn Brooks, “Sadie and Maud” from Selected Poems. Source: Selected Poems (Harper & Row, 1963)
Gwendolyn Brooks (1917 – 2000) was a celebrated American poet who has held the honour of being the first Black author to win the Pulitzer Prize. One of the most widely read poets of the 20th century, her work was often imbued with ideas of racial inequality and social justice.