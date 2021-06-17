San Cisco Performs ‘Flaws’ Live at Enmore
Since emerging from the sunny climes of Perth circa 2010, San Cisco has packed a tonne of pitch-perfect indie-pop into their impeccable discography.
Returning to the Live at Enmore studios for the first time since late 2019, the band brought with them their country-infused ballad, Flaws.
Travelling a man light for the session (guitarist Josh Biondillo called in sick), they still had no problems whatsoever filling the live rooms at Enmore Audio with a warm atmosphere — which was tinged with heartbreak, courtesy of frontman Jordi Davieson’s phenomenal vocal performance.
Flaws was Mixed and Recorded by Daniel Shaw, Radi Safi and Owen Penglis
Present in the studio to perform Flaws were core members drummer/backing vocalist Scarlett Stevens and the aforementioned Davieson. They were more than ably assisted by Mitch Benson on bass and James Ireland on piano.
“I wrote Flaws probably five years ago,” says Davieson. “I wrote it about breaking up with my first love and how much I needed to work on to be a better person.”
