Fresh off his band’s whirlwind tour Down Under last month, Simple Plan’s Chuck Comeau chats drumming, live shows, and his “special relationship” with Aussie fans.

While he’d later form part of one of the world’s biggest pop punk acts, the Simple Plan’s Chuck Comeau grew his drum skills from humble beginnings.

“It was a piece of trash,” Chuck tells us of his first-ever drum kit, “I can still remember it now, it was pretty busted.”

Thankfully for the band’s now immense international following, that busted rookie drum set was enough to kickstart Chuck’s career, soundtracking the band’s generation-defining anthems and carrying him to stages across the world.

“From that first drum set, it accelerated really quickly,” Chuck recalls.

Now in their 25th year as a band, Simple Plan have birthed mammoth hits like ‘I’m Just A Kid’ and ‘Welcome To My Life’, becoming figureheads of the pop punk genre and embarking on mammoth tours with the likes of Blink-182 and Avril Lavigne.

“It’s a bit insane to think about that,” Chuck says of the band’s decades-long success.

Last month, the band brought their enduring legacy to Australian audiences, playing shows across the country as part of their first jaunt Down Under since 2019.

They were joined on the tour by pop punk royals Boys Like Girls and We The Kings, and Chuck says it “was really rewarding to come back and see the fans were still there for us.”

We caught up with Chuck fresh off Simple Plan’s Australian tour to discuss the band’s emergence, the importance of their songs, and their quest to take pride in their live shows.

Cheers to tixel and Tokyo Lamington for making this interview possible.