SpaceBlender by Soundtoys – Review

A Rare New Arrival from a Legendary Effects Company

Soundtoys releasing something new is not a small moment. This is a company known for taking its time, crafting plugins that become modern studio essentials rather than passing curiosities. Years can go by without a major new effect, which is why the arrival of SpaceBlender immediately turned heads. After SuperPlate in 2023, this marks a significant expansion of the Soundtoys ecosystem and brings a fresh dimensional tool into the mix.

SpaceBlender is a spatial effects processor designed to create width, movement and depth in ways that feel unmistakably Soundtoys. It is not a reverb, not a chorus, not a delay, yet it borrows characteristics from each to create its own sonic identity. If you have ever reached for MicroShift or EchoBoy to widen something but wanted more motion, or leaned on PhaseMistress for swirl but wished it was more three-dimensional, SpaceBlender sits precisely in that space.

Soundtoys has always released slowly and deliberately. Rather than push out dozens of plugins every year, they focus on perfecting a small collection that defines the brand. Their library has become iconic not because of volume, but because each tool fills a specific need with character and intention. EchoBoy for delay, Little Plate and SuperPlate for reverb, Decapitator for saturation, MicroShift for widening, Crystallizer for pitch and texture. Each one becomes something people reach for instinctively.

In that context SpaceBlender sits as a new pillar. It is designed to turn static audio into something alive, immersive and forward-moving. It does not replace anything in the catalogue. It expands what Soundtoys can now offer.

At its core SpaceBlender is a spatial modulation tool that blends delay, diffusion and movement into a unified processor. It can take a simple mono sound and open it up into a wide, evolving field of motion. It can take a stereo signal and give it complex shifting energy. It can also be subtle when needed, introducing a gentle sense of width without drawing attention to itself.

Where many spatial tools simply push audio outward, SpaceBlender bends the space around it. Sounds drift, rotate, shimmer or pulse depending on how you set it. It is especially effective on vocals, synths, guitars and percussion where you want dimension without washing the source out.

The signature feeling is that the audio is moving through a three-dimensional environment rather than being placed behind a reverb or inside a chorus. It stays present and clear while becoming larger than life. Producers, mixers and sound designers have spent years stacking multiple plugins to get the kind of movement SpaceBlender provides in a single window. You might combine a widening tool, a chorus, a slow phaser and a touch of short delay to open a sound up. SpaceBlender simplifies that chain without losing the magic. It offers the depth and movement people usually build manually but with the ease and elegance that Soundtoys is known for.

For modern production where width and motion are part of the language, SpaceBlender becomes a powerful storytelling tool. It helps sounds sit in the mix with character instead of flattening into the background. It can make lead sounds feel cinematic or make textures ripple and evolve in subtle ways.

Key features

• Spatial modulation combining width, delay and movement

• Unique Soundtoys style diffusion for space without reverb wash

• Modulation options for rhythmic or evolving motion

• Mono-to-stereo widening that stays clear and punchy

• Clean and characterful modes that suit many genres

• Perfect for vocals, synths, guitars, percussion and ambient design

On vocals SpaceBlender can provide gentle width without competing with reverb. On guitars it adds dimension that feels more sophisticated than traditional chorus. On synths it is incredibly powerful, turning simple patches into shifting wide fields. On percussion it can create movement that remains tight enough for modern production. The standout is how present the sound stays even when heavily modulated. The workflow is direct and inviting. In true Soundtoys fashion the interface feels familiar even when the effect is new. It is the kind of plugin you can tweak by ear and get results instantly.

SpaceBlender is ideal for producers and mixers who want depth and width without mud. It caters to modern pop, electronic, ambient, cinematic, hip hop, indie and any genre that benefits from immersive stereo effects. It is also a strong choice for sound designers looking to create evolving textures or movement. If you rely heavily on MicroShift, PhaseMistress or Crystallizer you will find SpaceBlender complements all three while doing something none of them can achieve alone.