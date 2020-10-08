‘Star Wars: Squadrons’ lead confirms there’s no plans for new content  

Star Wars: Squadrons creative director Ian Frazier has confirmed that EA has no plans to release new content for the game.

Gamers familiar with publisher Electronic Arts will know that they’re notorious for their tendency to sell a game, then follow it up with an avalanche of additional content in the form of DLC packages.

It’s somewhat refreshing, then, to hear one of the project leaders for Star Wars: Squadrons say that they consider the game to be finished and don’t intend to change it further…. for now.

In an interview with Upload VR, creative director Ian Frazier said:

“Never say never, so to speak, but as far as our philosophy goes we’re not trying to treat the game as a live service. We don’t want to say, ‘It’s almost done!’ and then dribble out more of it over time, which to be honest is how most games work these days. So we’ve tried to treat it in kind of an old-school approach saying, ‘You’ve paid the $40, this is the game and it’s entirely self-contained. We’re not planning to add more content, this is the game, and we hope you understand the value proposition.’”

This news may come as a disappointment for some. The highly anticipated Star Wars: Squadrons has been highly praised for its immersive gameplay and thrilling multiplayer mode, but has also received criticism for being relatively light on content. Fans of the game may be a bit put out to learn that they won’t be seeing new maps, game modes, or ships any time soon.

But, like Frazier said: never say never. If gamers choose to reward the upfront approach taken on Star Wars: Squadrons by opening their wallets, it’s easy to imagine someone at EA catching the scent and making a later content announcement.

We can only hope that whatever they choose to do, they listen out for the calls of the game’s community.