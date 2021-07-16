happy mag triangle

Chet Faker Hotel Surrender

The second studio album written, recorded and produced by Chet Faker, Hotel Surrender, is an isolation album that bursts with light at every seam. While Faker had established himself as an art-pop force with a wicked ear on Built On Glass, Hotel Surrender is his bid for transcendent beauty amid a haze of COVID angst, and global existentialism.

9.6

CHET FAKER
HOTEL SURRENDER

Baker Boy My Mind

This year marked a turning point for Australian icon, Baker Boy, having released his killer single, Ride, earlier this year. However, My Mind breaks the mould of his sunshine-filled R&B in the best way possible. A throbbing dance anthem featuring the likes of G Flip that’s just dying for the clubs, the bassline alone is enough to end world hunger, and secure world peace, in less than four minutes.

9.4

BAKER BOY
MY MIND

Clairo – Sling

The queen of DIY experimentalism, and lo-fi ballads returns with what may be her most unified, and fully realised work to date. Each track keeps Clairo’s signature left-filed take on songwriting, but becomes something greater amid its soft, intimate production. Sling has the makings of an iconic coming-of-age album, with none of the pretentiousness.

8.2

CLAIRO
SLING

Johnny Hunter – The Floor

There’s something truly nasty about the way Johnny Hunter is able to bring a track together, and The Floor is no different. Cutting, visceral, and completely unnerving in the most enjoyable way possible. This track is perfect for banging headsa against brick walls, and maintaining a bloody nose.

7.4

JOHNNY HUNTER
THE FLOOR

WILLOW – lately I feel EVERYTHING

As an artist, WILLOW has developed into a force that remains unseen anywhere else. On lately I feel EVERYTHING, this force is brought to the forefront. An album devoted to the sounds that shaped her youth, lately I feel EVERYTHING takes indie-punk to a mature, self-aware and confident new light.

7.9

WILLOW
LATELY I FEEL EVERYTHING

