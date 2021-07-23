happy mag triangle

DARKSIDE Spiral

Darkside’s latest record in eight years Spiral, written and recorded in 2018 after a fruitful week of collaborating sees Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington come to a full-realised form. Created as a “jam band… something we did on days off”: Spiral sees the duo return to their unsettling, spectral and meditative tone – but offer a nuanced and fluid sonic universe that feels as ancient as time itself.

9.7

DARKSIDE
SPIRAL

Power Glove 2043: Volume 1

There’s only one word that can truly describe the cinematic, apocalyptic energy that Power Glove delivers: “fuck..”. Named after an obscure Nintendo console that never took off – 2043: Volume 1 is malevolent, gritty, and riddled with synths that seem to sting the back of your throat. Despite the hectic four-on-the-floor beats that make up the backbone of the album, there’s room to breathe and grow in the downtempo, ambient space.

9.5

POWER GLOVE
2043: VOLUME 1

Gretta Ray – Cherish/The Brink (Duology Three)

Gretta Ray has come down from her perch in the heavens, to grace the shitshow of 2021 with a dual-side single that’s as introspective, as it is maximalist. While Cherish builds into pure euphoria, The Brink brings newfound emphasis to the bold and beautiful. Amid her bitter-sweet voice, and cutting lyrics, this duology marks a brighter turning point both sonically, and emotionally.

7.8

GRETTA RAY
CHERISH/THE BRINK (DUOLOGY THREE)

Childish Gambino – Stay High (Childish Gambino Version)

It seems everything Childish Gambino touches, turns to gold. With his rendition of Brittany Howard’s Stay High, the same rules apply. Changing pace from the vintage sounds that engulf the original, Gambino’s synth-driven cover, featuring orchestral string arrangments, is sure to bring tears to eyes, and realisations from within.

7.6

CHILDISH GAMBINO
STAY HIGH (CHILDISH GAMBINO VERSION)

Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together

Dave takes his brutally revealing poetry to surreal soundscapes on his sophomore record. From inner-city London to the streets of Lagos, Dave stays vigilant. He takes his experiences, finds the takeaways, then decorates them with persuasive language, and brooding trap. Now, on We’re All Alone In This Together, a name inspired by a conversation with Hans Zimmer, Dave serves up a thrilling antidote to our time in lockdown, pressing us to open our eyes to uncomfortable truths.

8.3

DAVE
WE’RE ALL ALONE IN THIS TOGETHER

