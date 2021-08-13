Britney Spears’ father agrees to step down as her conservator

After an enduring rollercoaster of emotional turmoil, Britney Spears is set to be relinquished from the constraints of her father’s conservatorship.

The world has awoken to the welcomed news of a major victory in the #freebritney movement. Britney’s father, Jamie Spears has finally agreed to remove himself as conservator of his daughters estate.

According to court filings, Jamie Spears “does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests”.

The recorded agreement and acknowledgement of his withdrawal are critical steps in a move towards total justice for Britney. The transition would see Jamie Spears step down from sole management of his daughter’s $60 million dollar estate, which can only be described by Britney’s lawyer, Mather Rosengart, as a “major victory”.

The only thing left uncertain is when exactly this transition will take place. The court readings revealed Mr. Spears did not feel there were grounds for immediate action or suspension. There is plans for an “orderly transition”, with Mr Spears stating he “intends to work with the court” throughout the handover.

Rosengart filed a petition just weeks ago calling for Mr Spears to be replaced as conservator following a recent shift from Britney’s legal team. This in itself is a step toward freedom, being the first time Britney was able to hire her own lawyer throughout this 13-year conservatorship struggle.

This change, implemented in late July, follows Britney’s second appearance in open court regarding the matter.

Since being appointed conservator in 2008, Jamie Spears has forced his daughter on birth control, decided where she lived, arranged care, meals, clothing, hygiene, housekeeping, transportation, recreation, and overall wellbeing. He has since been stood down as personal conservator, but still remains in complete control of her finances and assets.

Most recently, Britney has spoken out saying, “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse… I was always extremely scared of my dad.”