DMA’s announce run of intimate, sit-down Sydney shows

The band are giving their hometown fans a first taste of the new record with six shows over three separate nights at Marrickville’s Factory Theatre.

Sydney indie-rock legends, DMA’s, have announced a string of live shows to celebrate the release of their third studio album, The Glow.

The three-piece band will be the first major group to pilot shows at the Factory Theatre after the coronavirus epidemic.

The group have assured fans that the shows will put safety first, complying with the government’s social distancing measures. The numbers for each seated show will be limited to 150, even though the venue has a capacity of around 550 people.

“It’s strange times,” the group’s lead singer Tommy O’Dell said. “It’s been a bit of an interesting time for everyone, for musicians and artists who much of their whole life was about performing live. For that to get taken away from us took quite a bit of adjusting.”

There’s no doubt that tickets for the show are going to fly, even with Ticketek imposing a one ticket per person limit.

All general public tickets will be on sale from 12pm AEST on Friday, July 10 through Ticketek.