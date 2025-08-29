Elke Schon bares all on new single ‘Still Hurts’

Gold Coast’s Elke Schon delivers intimate heartbreak with new single ‘Still Hurts’

Gold Coast singer-songwriter Elke Schon has dropped her latest single ‘Still Hurts‘, an indie-pop gem that lands right in the chest.

It’s raw, intimate, and cuts to the heart of how messy and painful relationships – romantic or not – can be.

The track opens with stripped-back guitar, setting the stage for Elke’s voice to take the spotlight. She doesn’t belt or overplay it – her delivery is soft, almost fragile, but carries a weight that makes every line stick.

There’s a quiet intensity to the way she sings, the kind that sneaks up on you and lingers long after the song ends.

Elke’s music mirrors her vocal approach: intimate and emotionally charged, using percussion that follows the emotional contour of the song rather than a strict beat, adding to the sense of vulnerability or intensity.

Every note in the background feels intentional, adding texture and mood while keeping the heartbreak front and centre. It joins the long tradition of songs about heartbreak, those tracks that don’t try to solve the pain but let it breathe, sit with you, and resonate.

By the final moments, a quiet catharsis hits – proof that even when the hurt lingers, there’s power in letting it go.

At just 20, Elke’s already carving out her space. She first appeared in 2021 with ‘Talk To Me’, before returning in 2024 with ‘Pages You’ll Never Read’, which turned heads on Triple J Unearthed.

Now, with ‘Still Hurts’ – originally written in 2022 but reworked with fresh clarity – she’s stepping into a new chapter, complete with her live band in tow.

With a sound that nods to Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish while staying distinctly in her own lane, Elke Schon is one of Australia’s rising voices worth keeping an ear on.

Listen to ‘Still Hurts’ – all the proof you need that this artist is more than just getting started.