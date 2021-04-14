London Grammar’s Hannah Reid and Phebe Starr talk creativity, California and femininity

It’s beautiful to see two stars collide, and even better when those two stars have so much to say. London Grammar frontwoman, Hanah Reid, and Aussie electro-pop extraordinaire, Phebe Starr are no different.

In light of the upcoming release of London Grammar’s third studio album, Californian Soil, we decided to have two worlds collide – and have an Aussie pop icon do our job for us.

Phebe Starr sat down for a Zoom chat with London Grammar’s Hannah Reid, to discuss the crux of Californian Soil, bodywork therapy, the interplays between music and feminity, and the inherent balance all pop-timistic artists must walk.

HANNAH REID: Hi there.

PHEBE STARR: Hi, are we on?

HANNAH: Yes. Thank you so much for your patience. We’re all ready to go whenever you’re ready.

PHEBE: Ok, cool. I’ll just check my recording. Is it OK on your end?

HANNAH: It’s good for me but I’m going to keep my video off because my wi-fi has been quite shit.

PHEBE: No problem at all, go for it.

PHEBE: Is it on?

HANNAH: Yes, I’m ready when you are.

PHEBE: No, it’s all ready to go.

HANNAH: Ok, this is good.

PHEBE: I have to confess as well, this is my first interview I’ve ever done. I’m actually a musician too.

HANNAH: Oh, that’s amazing. It’s your first interview, so what do you play, what’s your background?

PHEBE STARR: I do like, alternative pop music with organic production and I make it electronic, and I’m a pop songwriter too, so I’m not usually a Journalist. I got roped into this because they thought it would be interesting to have a different kind of aspect of musicians talking.

HANNAH: Well, your name is Phebe Starr I will look at your music straight away.

PHEBE STARR: Don’t do that, let’s focus on you. This is about you and I’m so excited! I’m just so excited because I love finding out more about how music is made and everything. So let’s talk about you, I’m here because of you and you’ve got this amazing new album called Californian Soil. I actually just moved back to Australia from California.

HANNAH: How long were you there?

PHEBE: I was there for three years, but I definitely want to go back as soon as Covid gets its stuff together. Why is it called Californian Soil? What’s your experience with L.A.? I read a little bit about the background of it, but I wanted to hear from your perspective why it’s such a big influence on the record.

HANNAH: Well, I wanted to go with Californian Soil as the title because it was one of the first songs that we wrote. It kind of just meant the most to me and everyone was ‘oh, that’s a confusing name’. I was like, ‘I just really like it’. I just really love that song and it means so much to me. The actual song, Californian Soil and obviously the song America, I think I consumed so much American culture growing up, obviously, it’s been hard to ignore everything that’s kind of been going on in the world, and it all just ties in with my message of the album about like, my own personal experiences and something maybe not being quite as it seems.

PHEBE: So the symbolism of America being that superpower for so long and it has such a big influence on how we make music. Are you talking about the American dream and was there a personal experience as well? Did you live there or is it just from touring there?

HANNAH: We toured that a few times, big sort of five, six-week tours and I had never been to America before that, but I had consumed nothing but American culture growing up.

PHEBE: Yeah, totally.

HANNAH: It was kind of extraordinary. First of all, it was one of the most peaceful places I’ve ever been, like the actual landscape, like the middle of America, when you’re driving through in the middle of the night and you can’t sleep on the tour bus, it’s really beautiful and I didn’t expect that. Then it also had some of the worst poverty I’ve ever seen, which I also really didn’t expect, so it was a bit of a rude awakening I think for me. I think I had grown up in a bit of a bubble.

PHEBE: I think everyone thinks that, even living now is such a shock, like coming from Australia there’s no bigger thing than to go to U.S. and play music and see how they make things over there, because they have so much that’s like, you know – from Australia at least, it seems like it’s like such a bigger market and it’s a bigger thing. Living there, for me, it was like peeling back that same experience of just being like, wow, this isn’t maybe like home is, or we nurture like our own experience a lot more. Whereas there it’s like the American dream is this kind of fake thing and I think the rest of the world is starting to see that, especially with COVID and everything. Do you think America is going to be holding the same influence because we’re all starting to realise that? I guess it’s like the modern-day art world of like in the old days, people went to Venice or those art hubs everywhere and I think America’s kind of been one of those for a while and now it’s the influence is changing.

HANNAH: I think that the power, L.A. and the whole show biz thing, you know, California has always had a lot of power, whereas now it feels like actually I do believe that amazing art can now come from anywhere. I think that’s starting to happen more and more. So that’s kind of cool and yeah, just historically, that’s where the labels are, that’s where Hollywood is. It was definitely for us as well like we were quite a big band in the U.K, or not huge but big enough and then it was like, God, going to California or going to America and just being so overwhelmed by how massive it is and realising that you are just tiny, tiny fish in an enormous pond. It wasn’t really a battle that I was willing to try and like break America, or anything like that.

PHEBE: Why do you think that is? Did you think you would lose out on something authentic by taking that on?

HANNAH: No, I didn’t think that. We toured there a few times and it’s definitely a very gruelling tour, and I think I just felt like, I just didn’t think it was ever going to happen for us and that’s ok. We have like some hardcore fans in America, obviously, which is amazing, but I wasn’t willing to sacrifice my health to kind of break America. I do remember at the start of a career that seemed very important, you know, lots of people spoke about that.

PHEBE: That’s so interesting because I mainly moved there because I love pop songwriting. I hate touring and I hate being a performer in a lot of ways and I actually did some research on you, because I’m trying to be a good Journalist, and it said that you’re into, like I read this randomly when I Googled you, it was like EFT [Emotional Freedom Technique]. That kind of therapy and bodywork therapy and I don’t know if this is just a random thing I read on the Internet, but I am so into like bodywork therapy and like I’ve had a lot of like, disabling fear.

HANNAH: It’s like I’m having an interview with myself.

PHEBE STARR: I think this is why they were like ‘Phebe, you do it’. Actually, they sent me some information about you and I was like, this is so interesting. But it’s really weird because America is like this is the goals. The goal needs to be that you need to be the biggest artist in the world. I actually love being a smaller artist and I love working in studios on other people’s records and it’s such a contradiction in America because they tell you what you need to do is shoot for the stars and that will bring you more happiness, the bigger you are as an artist, the better you will be. I think for me, it’s been trying to overcome my fears, but then when I have overcome them, I realise that’s not what I wanted anyway. I wanted to ask you about the EFT, you know what I’m talking about right?

HANNAH: Personal freedom thing?

PHEBE: Yeah, I’ve done like loads of massage therapy and some connection therapy to like ground myself a lot. I wanted to know what kind of therapy you do?

HANNAH: Well I mean it’s really interesting, I’ve literally tried everything. I’m into alternative health and mental health and psychology and everything. I think the one thing I’ve kind of noticed, I think artists tend to fall into two categories. The category that clearly we’re both in as a career, the people who seem to have some kind of genetic thing where they really thrive being on stage and get a lot of positive energy out of it. But if you’re an introvert, I think going on stage too much can take its toll because I think you’re just giving away so much energy that you can’t get back. What I realised is that for me a lot of my stage fright, a lot of my fear was actually I was just really, really tired. I couldn’t cope with the pressure. I know what you mean, it was like, once I actually let go I was like, you know what, London Grammar just is going to be what it will be. I’ve got no control over how many albums we sell, whether it sells as many as our first album did. I was like, I actually just don’t care anymore. I’m going to let it all go and not worry. I realised I kind of never really had worried that much, but obviously, there’s just so much pressure within the industry because it is a business at the end of the day. What was kind of funny is that like, kind of what you’re saying, it’s like as soon as I let go of all those expectations, I actually feel like I made some of the best work that I’ve made in a long time.

PHEBE: Yeah, it’s an interesting thing because I think musicians should be treated more like athletes, because it’s such a physical job as well and I don’t think people realise that because even when you’re writing a song, if it comes from like a deep place, it’s a lot of the times like I use music to process things and get things out of my own soul. That whole process is physical, there’s something that happens physically in your body. Then like touring is physical and then giving yourself to people is physical, too, and it’s treated like a business, but there’s not enough discussion around, like, the actual well-being of how to be that that bigger musician. I think our generation is a bit like, fuck off, I’m not going to lose myself just to become more rich. What am I doing this for?

HANNAH: I was made to feel like I was really weak. I remember having a conversation with someone at the very start of our career who obviously we no longer work with, who was just like, ‘you really need to get stronger like you are too weak’, essentially. I remember being like, ‘well, have you listened to our first album?’ Like, first of all, obviously I’m not weak, but it was like I was kind of an introvert and not that confident on stage and I was like why are you working with us, I’m obviously not Beyonce? I get nervous, but there was this real focus on like, just basically I should be able to do as much stuff as they put in the diary. It’s funny, I have some of our old diaries, like I used to keep diaries and have everything written down and I found one the other day and it would be like shooting a music video in London, did a gig, wake up the next day, go to Paris, do promo all day, do a gig, wake up the next day, fly somewhere else. The thing is obviously, I think you are so grateful for being successful and people play on that a bit as well sometimes, like, you’re so lucky to be in that position that you can’t complain. But the thing is, you need to protect the part of yourself, which is where the music actually comes from. I think for a lot of people, with that kind of lifestyle, I don’t think anyone really would cope for very long.

PHEBE: I totally agree with that. What’s interesting to me is I wish that I knew this when I was like, very young, how people shame you into thinking that you don’t know what you’re doing. It actually destroys your creativity because the creativity comes from your inner kind of truth. It’s such a bad way of managing creatives I think, because naturally if you’re a good creative, you’re just going to rebel from that because you’re like, ‘fuck off’. Like, it might take some time, but eventually, you’re going to work out, ‘oh, you don’t know what you’re talking about’.

HANNAH: You don’t have an unlimited supply of energy to have that kind of lifestyle and then keep making good music.

PHEBE: Do you know what’s really weird? This year I learnt so much more about my periods. This is such a weird tangent to go on, but I learnt that the female cycle is more like, cyclical. We have different seasons and it was such a huge breakthrough in my creativity, because I’ve always been taught that I had to be like, on 24/7. Then when I learnt about like so, say if your cycle is like summer, autumn, winter, spring, you have more energy at different times of the month. It actually changed my whole view on creativity and how like there is a cycle of touring and there’s a cycle for writing, and then there’s a cycle for rest and how that is actually more of a creative process to like, listen to your body and figure out.

HANNAH: I’m so with you right now. Like, I totally get it.

PHEBE: Women are actually way more creative because of that and we’re taught to be linear and structured when it’s actually like, no, we’re like full of life when we just do it.

HANNAH: Yeah, it’s really interesting what you’re speaking about, I definitely write songs, I’m pretty sure I write songs when I ovulate. I will do two songs around that time and then on my actual period, I don’t think anything useful happens. I think I just actually need to like days like this, and I’m just going to be at rest mode for sure.

PHEBE: Why is that bad? We should just structure things that way, like why are we living this life that we need to be on all the time?

HANNAH: Well, I totally agree and it’s like a woman as well. I felt like it was almost like my femininity was almost a kind of a weakness, whereas I might know my femininity is so tied into my creativity. My creativity is definitely all to do with the fact that I’m a woman, it’s so tied into that for me. It’s not for everyone, I’m sure, but for me it is.

PHEBE: Controversial. No, I totally get this. I think it is like themes in the universe that teach us to, like, focus on them as artists, because I literally in the last two years, been on this big journey of like, not being afraid of my femininity, like as if I had to push it down to be better at my job or to be taken seriously is like pretending that I wasn’t womanly and wasn’t fragile in certain ways. I think that’s controversial, even saying that side of you is important.

HANNAH: I feel I am literally having a conversation with myself. Yeah, I had the same experience. It was like I really had to suppress parts of myself in order to feel like I could fit in with the industry that I was in. I think I kind of like un-feminism myself, or desexualise myself as well in some ways, like on stage. I think that’s one of the reasons why I just started to wear jeans and jumpers because I just felt like I don’t know. It’s funny.

PHEBE: This is crazy because my friend was saying the other day that to be taken seriously in her job, she has to wear like completely androgynous clothing. Otherwise, it becomes about her distracting people and things like that. I think it’s a common thing for all of us and we do it, but it’s kind of so stupid that we have to pretend that we’re not women to be successful as a woman. I think feminism needs to go in that way where we’re allowed to be women and still be taken seriously.

HANNAH: I love Lizzo so much, because I feel like Lizzo doesn’t suppress any part of herself, her sexuality doesn’t cancel out the fact that she’s an amazing songwriter and an amazing producer and the fact that she’s a producer/songwriter doesn’t cancel out the fact that she loves to like, go to strip clubs with all of her girlfriends and work in a bikini. It’s like you literally should just do whatever you want.

PHEBE: The irony of this is like I wonder what we should say this article is about, because it’s weird. It’s frustrating to me that we have to talk about being a woman for people to hear like the other sides of ourselves as musicians like to see the strength in it. And it’s I mean, it’s just culture, like everything is about those things at the moment. But it’s frustrating because I see a lot of the times the headlines are like she’s a woman, and she can do. I agree with you, it’s so cool when someone just comes out and does something totally on a different wavelength to it changes people’s views about what it means to be taken seriously, or means to even listen to what you have to say, which is it’s ironic, but you get what I mean?

HANNAH: I also felt like I had to hide parts of my music taste away from certain people. So I love all music, like film soundtracks, and classical music and alternative music, but I also love pop music like loads. But if I had worn a certain outfit, say, if I wore a really summery dress because we were going into a studio on a hot day or working on a hot day, and if I was wearing a flowery dress and then spoke about how much I loved Justin Bieber’s latest single, I would be put in a certain box as not being a serious musician. Whereas I felt like with Dan & Dot, they could wear whatever they wanted to wear and then speak about how much they loved, like John DeLeon’s album or like, I actually love that latest Justin Bieber track, I think it’s great. But they would still be taken seriously as a musician, whereas for me it was like I have to be very careful at all times about how I manage, how I’m coming across.

PHEBE: I totally get this, it’s so frustrating.

HANNAH: It’s really annoying. It’s like, sorry, I am both. I really love being very nerdy about like the most alternative music there is, but I also really love Justin Bieber and I don’t understand why I can’t be both.

PHEBE: I love that because I write pop music for other people but my music projects really alternative and it’s weird that I’m usually so used to censoring these parts of myself because people can’t handle you being more than one or two things as a woman, or even like as a songwriter. First of all, I’m not. Like, most rooms that I go into it’s just assumed that I write the melody and it frustrates me so much. I know that’s how the industry works. But as a guy, it’s like, are they allowed to play instruments. It’s so true that I censor everything I say, depending on what room you walk into because you’re definitely not allowed to be complex.

HANNAH: Oh, my goodness. Well, we should do a writing session and I’m coming over to Australia, hopefully, next year. So if you’re still there, we should definitely hang out and write some music.

PHEBE: I would love that. We didn’t really get to talk much about the actual music that you make, but it’s so beautiful. I love it. I actually noticed that there was some really cool pop elements into it and I got very excited about that because it was such an interesting, the melodies and everything was. So I listened to it in the sun today and it was glorious. So congratulations on it!

HANNAH: Oh, thank you very much.

PHEBE: I’ll let you go because I think we’ve gone over time, again, I’m trying to be a good Journalist.

HANNAH: You are a great Journalist. I do actually have another interview soon.

PHEBE: I think I’ll just press leave, right? I’m so bad. Thank you for your time and when you come here.

HANNAH: Are you on Instagram, I can follow you on it?

PHEBE: Yeah I’d love that. It’s just Phoebe but my name’s spelt weird. It’s Phoebe Starr, so follow me, but yeah, I’ll let you go so you can go back to it and so lovely to chat and I’m blown away by all of those things is really crazy that I guess this is the time that we can just come out as complex women.

HANNAH: Yeah, it’s great. Well, thank you so much. I had loads of fun.

PHEBE: Thanks. Great talking to you.

HANNAH: Bye.

