Happy’s Guide to BIGSOUND 2025: Who to Catch (and Where)

Heres your BIGSOUND your crawl sorted — a blend of First Nations excellence, punk chaos, indie catharsis, and polished pop.

BIGSOUND is back, and Meanjin is about to be swallowed whole by riffs, rhymes, and late-night wanderings through Fortitude Valley.

With over 150 artists descending on Brisbane, it’s easy to get lost in the chaos — so here’s our cheat sheet of the acts you cannot miss, laid out in chronological order so you can map your nights.

Tuesday, 2 September

Welcome to Country & Smoking Ceremony – 11:45AM – 12:15PM at Brunswick Street Mall Stage

Led by Sandra King (O.A.M), Welcome to Country & Smoking Ceremony opens BIGSOUND 2025, featuring a traditional Smoking Ceremony.

Blak Loud Showcase (Brunswick Street Mall Stage, 4:30–6:30PM)

Kick things off with Denzel Kennedy and GLVES, bringing Indigenous hip hop and alt-pop to the fore.

The Tullamarines – 7:00PM, The Alligator Club

Adelaide’s overthinking indie-pop crew bring catharsis and chaos in equal measure. Their debut run sold out fast, and this showcase will prove why.

GLVES (The Sound Garden, 7:00PM)

If you missed her earlier, this set will pull you straight into her cinematic alt-pop world.

Mannequin Death Squad – 7:15PM, Blute’s

The Melbourne punk duo swap instruments mid-set, sending riffs flying. DIY and dangerous in all the right ways.

Coast Arcade – 8:15PM, Crowbar

Aotearoa’s indie-rock exports bring sharp hooks and 90s grit. Think Lime Cordiale gone a little louder.

BIG NOTER – 9:15PM, Crowbar

BRIGGS returns to his hardcore roots, trading hip-hop beats for brutal riffs. After touring with Tom Morello, this debut will tear the roof down.

Letters to Lions – 10:00PM, The Alligator Club

Back after a seven-year break, Sydney’s indie rockers are riding 17M streams and fresh momentum. Expect sweat, hooks, and singalongs.

Denzel Kennedy – 10:00PM, The Sound Garden (Goolwal Garden)

Meanjin-based hip-hop that fuses jazz, boom bap, and raw storytelling.

BVT – 10:15PM, La La Land

Moody, genre-bending and cinematic — a late-night slot to get lost in.

Now and Forever: BIGSOUND Edition – 11:00PM–2:00AM, The Sound Garden (Goolwal Garden)

Barkaa joins Sistas of Goolwal and BADASSMUTHA for a powerhouse First Nations takeover. One of the week’s most vital events.

That Gurl Bella – 11:30PM, Eclipse

18 years old, already commanding stages with a pop/hip-hop hybrid — fearless and future-facing.

Wednesday, 3 September

Zafty – 7:30PM, Wonderland Downstairs

At just 18, the Melbourne rapper already has Triple J Unearthed High cred and a flow sharp enough to cut glass.

Letters to Lions – 8:00PM, Wonderland Upstairs

Round two of their comeback — catch them while you can.

Cheeky Leash – 9:30PM, Ric’s Backyard

Indie grit and cheeky charm from this rising act.

Kaiit – 9:15PM, Crowbar

Neo-soul royalty with a magnetic presence — co-signed by Erykah Badu and Jill Scott for good reason.

RNZŌ – 10:15PM, Blute’s

Samoan-Māori rap talent taking over Aotearoa — and now BIGSOUND — at just 18.

REDD. – 10:30PM, Wonderland Downstairs

Punk, pop, and hip-hop blurred into angst-filled hooks.

Mannequin Death Squad – 11:15PM, The Wickham

If you missed them Tuesday, here’s your second shot — fast, feral, and frenetic.

Phoebe Rings – 11:30PM, Wonderland Downstairs

Jazz-dream-pop fusion from Tāmaki Makaurau that’s as tender as it is hypnotic.

There’s a Tuesday (The Brightside, 11:30PM)

Enchanting harmonies and Aotearoa storytelling.

Thursday, 4 September

Yirrmal – 12PM, Brunswick Street Mall Stage

Yirrmal brings his rich Yolŋu songlines and soulful voice to the Meganesia at BIGSOUND 2025 showcase

Live Nation’s Ones To Watch – 5:PM, Thursday

Keep your eyes glued to this one: Borderline, Charli Lucas, and Lyric are Live Nation’s chosen Ones To Watch for 2025. If history tells us anything, this is where you’ll see tomorrow’s festival headliners in a sweaty room before the world catches on.

Besties – 7:00PM, The Alligator Club

Bedroom-pop fizz, all heart and energy — your serotonin hit before things get heavy.

The Beefs – 8:15PM, Crowbar

Pub-pop mayhem from Perth and Sydney’s most chaotic mates. Bring a tin, bring a grin.

REDD. (The Brightside Outdoors, 8:15PM)

Punk-meets-hip hop-meets-pop, Gen Z in full effect.

GLVES – 9:00PM, Wonderland Upstairs

Alt-pop that drifts between worlds, cinematic and layered with First Nations storytelling.

RNZŌ – 9:15PM, The Wickham

His second showcase of the week, and another reason he’s tipped for awards on both sides of the Tasman.

Wafia – 9:15PM, The Brightside Outdoors

Soulful, sweet, and globally adored. A set for when you need your heart cracked open.

Hatchie – 10:00PM, The Prince Consort Hotel

Dream-pop’s reigning queen, returning with shimmering shoegaze textures that feel like swimming in sound.

BADASSMUTHA – 10:15PM, The Wickham

One of Goolwal’s fiercest voices — raw, bold, unmissable.

Zafty – 11:30PM, Ric’s Backyard

Final night slot, and it’s bound to pop off.

BIGSOUND 2025 is going to hurt your feet, fry your ears, and possibly break your heart.

Head to BIGSOUND for the full line up.