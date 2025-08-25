Lil Nas X pleads Not Guilty to four felony charges

A not guilty plea enters the record, but the questions about what happened that morning remain.

In a surreal Los Angeles morning, the line between performance art and reality blurred for superstar Lil Nas X.

The artist, born Montero Hill, now faces a stark legal performance after a bizarre incident on Ventura Boulevard.

Found wandering in only his underwear and signature white cowboy boots, his incoherent behaviour prompted a police call.

The encounter escalated dramatically when, according to authorities, Hill charged the responding officers.

This led to his arrest on serious felony charges, including battery on a police officer.

After a hospital evaluation and a weekend in jail, Hill stood before a judge, his plea of not guilty echoing in the courtroom.

The case continues, a strange and serious chapter for the genre-bending artist known for his provocative and boundary-pushing public persona.