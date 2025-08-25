Hideo Kojima already wrote Death Stranding 3 – but he wants someone else to make it

Trust Hideo Kojima to keep us guessing

Fresh off the release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, the gaming auteur has revealed that while he’s not planning on making a third game himself, he’s already written the concept for Death Stranding 3.

Speaking during the Death Stranding 2 World Strand Tour in Riyadh, Kojima told fans:

“I’m not planning to do that at the moment, because the ending of Death Stranding 2 was my finale of 1 and 2. But I already wrote the concept of DS3, so I have that in data. I hope that someone would create it for me.”

It’s a very Kojima move – penning an outline for the future of his universe, then casually dropping it into conversation like it’s no big deal. The revelation ties into recent comments from Kojima about mortality and legacy. Back in May, he admitted he’s been thinking more about what happens when he’s gone, even handing his assistant a USB stick “like a will,” loaded with the future of Kojima Productions.

While it seems Death Stranding 3 won’t materialise under his direct eye (for now), there’s no shortage of Kojima projects on the horizon. A24 is currently working on a live-action Death Stranding adaptation, and Kojima himself is busy with two new games: the Xbox horror project OD, and Physint, his spiritual successor to Metal Gear.

So, Kojima fans – don’t hold your breath for DS3. But do expect plenty of mind-bending worlds from the man who never stops creating.