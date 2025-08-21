Lil Nas X Hospitalised, Jailed after Naked Street Incident

The Grammy-nominated artist’s alarming morning leads to an arrest after charging at LAPD.

Rapper Lil Nas X was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday following a bizarre and concerning incident on Ventura Boulevard.

Police responded to reports of a nearly naked man and encountered the ‘Old Town Road’ singer, clad only in underwear and boots.

According to officials, the 26-year-old artist, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, then charged at the arriving officers.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of obstructing an officer. Believing he may have been overdosing, police first transported him to a hospital for evaluation.

He was released from medical care after a few hours and booked into a Valley jail.

The incident, captured in part by TMZ cameras, marks a troubling public episode for the Grammy-nominated innovator known for his genre-blending music and bold stylistic choices.