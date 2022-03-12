Happy Mag’s 10/10 Gift Guide

Give the gift of self-care

Looking after yourself is pretty important. But self-care means different things to different people. But no matter if your loved one is aiming to take better care of their skin, grooming, shaving off a few kilos, or just wanting to get the right pair of undies (an iconic gift if ever there was one), check out a few of these deals.

Soap is the gift that everyone needs (some might even need it a little more than others, just sayin’). There is a pretty big drawback though: the environmental cost of packaging. Fortunately, the legends over at Tirtyl have thought of an ingenious way around the problem.

Firstly, get the reusable bottle (they come in a range of styles and colours to suit any decor), fill it up with warm water, drop in the Tirtyl Tab and wait 15 minutes for it to dissolve, and finally, enjoy squeaky clean, moisturised hands. What’s more, Tirtyl collects plastic bottles from the ocean with every product sold. Head over to Tirtyl now to take advantage of a 20% Afterpay Day discount!

For women who are looking for environmentally friendly underwear that they can depend on through their period, Modibodi is the place to go!

For a friend who’s trying to kick start their metabolism, the legends at Pilot have got you covered. And finally, Hey Bud is a company producing all-natural skincare products using the power of cannabis! The gift of glowing skin in a green package.

