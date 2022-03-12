Books

Happy Mag’s 10/10 Gift Guide

Hitting a gift bullseye is the sweetest thing there is. We’ve got you sorted with a range of bang-on gift ideas that anyone with a pulse will enjoy.

The great thing about working in a magazine is that you’re always on the lookout for some cool, cool shit. Whether it’s an incredible track, the next book the world should read, or a rockstar-ready outfit,  you can bet we’ve got a long list of gifts that’ll score you major props with your loved ones.

To help you out, we’ve narrowed down the world of pressies to give you the best of the best across several categories. With a few of our top suggestions in each, so you can hone in on the type of person you’re buying a gift for. Whether they’re a muso, a mum, or someone cutting deals in business-land (obviously not my native habitat), you’re bound to find something you love here. Consider this guide our gift to you!

Give the gift of music

Amy Shark

If you’re not 100 percent certain on your giftee’s music taste, going broad is a safe bet. Everyone and their mums – especially their mums – loves some Harry Styles, and his 2019 LP Fine Line still sells like hotcakes.

For some big, big Australian pop, look to Tones and I or Amy Shark, and if you’re buying for a dad, go straight for the dad rock band to end them all, Foo Fighters. Their Greatest Hits is a solid place to start, and contains enough hits to spice up any vinyl collection.

If you’re looking to buy something a little lower on the Billboard 200, we heartily recommend Bandcamp as a source for all your vinyl needs. On the first Friday of each month (which happens to be today), the site waives its profit share, meaning more money goes directly to the artists.

Find your favourite local label or artist page, check what they have in stock, and grab a killer gift while showing your support.

HARRY STYLES TONES AND I AMY SHARK FOO FIGHTERS BANDCAMP

Give the gift of fashion (and support for the arts)

Midnight Oil

Beyond buying a record, another way you can show your support for the artists you love is, quite literally, walking around with their name plastered on your shit. Whether you’re young, old, or anywhere in between, there’s a few pieces of merch that will grant you the power of looking absolutely tops, no matter the audience.

I am of course speaking of two perfect stocking-fillers courtesy of Darryl Braithwaite; a commemorative 30th anniversary The Horses bucket hat and a pair of socks to boot. If festival gear is on the pressie list, Midnight Oil are also packaging bucket hats and raincoats with pre-orders of their upcoming album Resist.

Tash Sultana also sells some goods that have summer parties written all over them, namely stubby holders and rolling papers styled after her Terra Firma LP.

And if you like the idea of donning the world’s comfiest socks, Paire has got your Christmas sorted. As it turns out, these socks are perfect for the Aussie summer. Why? They don’t stink (anti-bacterial Merino wool), they keep your feet dry (moisture-wicking), and due to their design, they won’t slip off your feet!

THE HORSES BUCKET HAT THE HORSES SOCKS MIDNIGHT OIL PACKS TERRA FIRMA STUBBY HOLDERS TERRA FIRMA ROLLING PAPERS PAIRE SOCKS

Give the gift of reading

Spider-Man

A book is one of those Christmas classics that can’t be beaten. For a comparatively small and inexpensive item, they have the power to change lives. What’s more, no matter who you’re shopping for, there’s a book out there for them.

For example, if you know a die-hard Beatles fan (everyone does), The Lyrics by Paul McCartney is an absolute must. This tribute to Spider-Man will satiate the comic book nerd in your life, and for the young readers, Vincent Namatjira’s tribute to his iconic great-grandfather, Albert Namatijira, is pure perfection.

For a deep dive into feminism and all its intersections, My Body by Emily Ratajkowski is a fantastic choice, while iconic Australian author Michelle De Kretser’s Scary Monsters is ideal for those who want to get in touch with local literature.

PAUL MCCARTNEY SPIDER-MAN VINCENT NAMATJIRA EMILY RATAJKOWSKI MICHELLE DE KRETSER

Give the gift of self-care

Tirtyl

Looking after yourself is pretty important. But self-care means different things to different people. But no matter if your loved one is aiming to take better care of their skin, grooming, shaving off a few kilos, or just wanting to get the right pair of undies (an iconic gift if ever there was one), check out a few of these deals.

Soap is the gift that everyone needs (some might even need it a little more than others, just sayin’). There is a pretty big drawback though: the environmental cost of packaging. Fortunately, the legends over at Tirtyl have thought of an ingenious way around the problem.

Firstly, get the reusable bottle (they come in a range of styles and colours to suit any decor), fill it up with warm water, drop in the Tirtyl Tab and wait 15 minutes for it to dissolve, and finally, enjoy squeaky clean, moisturised hands. What’s more, Tirtyl collects plastic bottles from the ocean with every product sold. Head over to Tirtyl now to take advantage of a 20% Afterpay Day discount!

For women who are looking for environmentally friendly underwear that they can depend on through their period, Modibodi is the place to go!

For a friend who’s trying to kick start their metabolism, the legends at Pilot have got you covered. And finally, Hey Bud is a company producing all-natural skincare products using the power of cannabis! The gift of glowing skin in a green package.

TIRTYL MODIBODI PILOT HEY BUD

Give the gift of deliciousness

Writer's Tears

‘Tis the silly season. And while there’s no need to go over the top, it’s the perfect time to indulge in a tasty tipple. Not sure what your mate’s favourite boozy treat is? Here’s a sweet selection that’s bound to get any mouth watering.

We all know and love the taste of Tia Maria, but with the addition of matcha notes, it’s taken to a whole new level. The Merry Matcha Christmas gift box comes with additional treats to make the perfect Christmas cocktail. Cointreau is another iconic Christmas flavour, so why not make the experience even better with a stylish brass bottle pourer?

And though you probably won’t be curling up beside the fire at Christmas, it’s still a good time for great whiskey. The triple-distilled Writer’s Tears is an extremely smooth Irish drop and inspired by the literary icons of the Emerald Isle.

MERRY MATCHA TIA MARIA WRITER’S TEARS COINTREAU

Give the gift of preparation

Dendy

That’s right: we’ve been locked inside for the best part of two years, so it’s time to start thinking about a few of those things we haven’t needed for ages. If you know someone who’s hitting the road after binging literally everything they can on Netflix, or they’re just seeing the sights closer to home, it’s time to get them off the couch!

But if a loved one’s ambitions are a little more humble, you cannot go wrong with some movie tickets. Dendy Cinemas have a range of gift cards to suit any budget. But what if they like it loud? Or are a musician about the hit the stage again for the first time in a long time? EarPeace have a range of specially designed earbuds for protection from gloriously noisy activities.

DENDY CINEMAS EARPEACE

Let somebody else choose your gift

Personally Picked

Yep, we’ve all been there. There’s always someone in your life that’s just impossible to buy for. But these days, there are some pretty sweet hacks to avoid some potentially awkward situations, while still showing that you care.

Take Personally Picked, for example. It’s a service that offers varying levels of customisation in gift hampers. You can build your own box and choose from a selection of pre-curated boxes for when you’re completely stumped. Don’t worry, the giftee will not be disappointed.

Class Bento offers up experiences as gifts. These usually take the form of crafting or cooking — so if you’re not totally sure what to give someone, why not give them a skill they can use forever? What’s more, with every booking, Class Bento donates to Dementia Australia.

PERSONALLY PICKED CLASS BENTO

Oh… and don’t forget to look after your fur baby

Petzyo

Who’s to say your four-legged friends can’t get in on the action. Petzyo dishes up only some pretty primo dog food, delivered straight to your door — in fact, it’s so delish that it comes with an ’empty bowl guarantee’.

Made from ethically sourced beef, chicken, and kangaroo, each of Petzyo’s Raw Royalty recipes is crafted in accordance with biologically appropriate raw food model principles.

So next time you’re hunting down some human superfoods, don’t forget your doggo! They’re sure to thank you for it.

PETZYO

