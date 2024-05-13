We caught up with Hot Dub Time Machine, ahead of his Aussie tour, ‘100% Bangers (1962-2024)’

Tom Lowndes, the mastermind behind Hot Dub Time Machine, has been weaving his magic since 2011.

His innovative concept – a live, audio-visual party that seamlessly blends decades and genres – has become a global phenomenon. Imagine a history lesson where every era comes alive through electrifying dance music! That’s the magic of Hot Dub.

From winning over international crowds at festivals like Coachella and Tomorrowland to headlining iconic Aussie stages like Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival, Hot Dub Time Machine is a guaranteed good time. He’s a festival regular, but his headline tours consistently sell out too – think Hot Dub on the Harbour, Boogie at the Hordern (his dream venue!), and sold-out shows across the UK.

Hot Dub Time Machine: Prepare for the ultimate party – it’s guaranteed to be the Best. Party. Ever! (See tour dates below)

National Tour dates:

25 May – Metro City, Perth

8 June – Forth Pub, Tasmania

15 June – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

5 July – The Forum, Melbourne

12 October – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Stay connected with Hot Dub time Machine via Instagram.

Cheers to tixel for making this interview possible.