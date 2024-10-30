LAU dropped into Happy with her lively, all-out energy to break down her latest track Devil I Know.

Originally from rural Australia and now based in Eora/Sydney, LAU is back with Devil I Know—a bold, highly danceable single produced by James Guido (you’ll know his work with Hugo Basclain, Loretta, and Ūla).

In Devil I Know, LAU channels raw emotion over pulsing basslines and swelling synths that build magnetic tension. Her sultry vocals pull listeners into a relatable tale of attraction and resistance, peaking in a bold, electric chorus that nails the track’s push-pull energy.

Talking about Devil I Know, LAU says, ““‘Devil I Know’ captures the struggle of being irresistibly drawn to someone who isn’t good for you, acknowledging the heartache that comes with it. They are the devil you know. It’s a powerful reflection on love’s dark side that resonates with anyone who’s ever felt torn between passion and self-preservation.”

With her unique sound and candid insights, LAU is making waves.

A shoutout to Sprocket for making the interview happen—catch more of LAU’s journey on Instagram, and keep an eye out for what’s next.

Stay connected with LAU on Instagram.

And a big thanks to Sprocket Roasters for making this chat happen!