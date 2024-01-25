Nooky is a rising voice for this generation, opening the door to healing and a genuine celebration of Blak excellence.

Proud Yuin & Thunghutti man, Nooky, dropped into Happy mag to talk We Are Warriors, the new ‘In the Fire’ documentary and the second instalment of Blak Powerhouse, a First Nations community-led event on January 26.

As the host of triple j’s Blakout, founder of We Are Warriors, a musician and a rapper, Nooky is breaking norms and doing things in a standout fashion.

Alongside Dallas Woods and Angus Field, fellow members of 3%, their debut tour took to the stage inside undisclosed Victorian Prisons last year — five prisons in five days, to be exact.

WAW also collaborated with the City of Sydney for the 2023 NYE celebration with a mammoth event titled ‘Calling Country,’ a powerful celebration of First Nations culture.

Their sophomore collaborations with Sydney’s Powerhouse this January 26, which Nooky discussed with us, is bringing forth a powerful celebration of Blak excellence, joy and success.

Blak Powerhouse will present works from artists Shal, Michael Cook, and Tjukurpamaru, along with a preview of a documentary that they have in the works, ‘In the Fire,’ which is the sibling to their first doco, ‘Through The Fire’.

With performances from celebrated artists like Maanyung, Mi-kaisha, Rona, Miss Kaninna, Becca Hatch, 3%, JK-47, and surprise special guests, along with a panel discussion on Blak Power and Excellence, its an event not to be missed!

“Last year we put on Blak Powerhouse and the sense of Blak joy we created was so overwhelming for me, and I know all the mob who attended felt the same. There was so much power and resilience in the day for me it changed how I felt about January 26. If we can capture that same feeling this time around, in my eyes it’s a win,”

Nooky is a rising voice for this generation, opening the door to healing and a genuine celebration of resilience and creativity.

“You are heard, you are seen, you are loved”—doors open at 5, RSVP here.

