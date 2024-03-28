Jaguar Jonze chats ‘victim impact statement’, moving on and fangirling over Celine Dion

Content warning: contains mentions of sexual assault.

For the past few years, Jaguar Jonze has been spearheading advocacy efforts to address sexual assault in the Australian music sector.

Her tireless efforts, informed by her own past experiences, have manifested in both concrete changes to the industry and the creation of ‘victim impact statement’, a poignant new EP that sees Jonze stand firm in her conviction while opening a new sonic and personal chapter.

“It was just something I needed to do for myself,” Jonze told us of the impetus behind the EP, “it was a side of me that I hadn’t shown publicly before.”

The result is a vulnerable yet powerful three-track collection that finds Jonze at her most stripped-back, reflecting on the scars inflicted by her work as an advocate while holding space for a life beyond her survivor status.

‘victim impact statement’ is accompanied by a short film, directed by Jonze herself and adding visual textures to her message.

After dealing in such heavy topics both in her personal and professional life, Jonze admits that she’s “burnt out from the last five years,” and is now ready to live unburdened by the traumas of her past.

With that, Jonze spoke freely with us about fangirling over Celine Dion and the “career highlight” of touring with Amber Lou; topics she perhaps hasn’t been able to indulge in amid the weight of the last few years.

“I’m giving myself the permission… to move on from the last five years of my life,” Jonze tells us. “It’s Jaguar Jonze’s time now. And I’ll do it my way.”

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.